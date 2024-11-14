Nagpur News: Traders File Complaint Against Sanjay Raut Over Defamatory Remarks

Advertisement

Nagppur: A delegation of prominent trade associations, led by Dr. Dipen Agrawal, President of the Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT), filed a formal complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, condemning his recent remarks labeling traders as “liars, fraudsters, and adulterators.” The delegation met with Collector and Returning Officer Dr. Vipin Itankar and Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal, urging legal action to protect the dignity of the trading community.

The delegation included representatives from major trade bodies: Arjundas Ahuja, Sachin Puniyani, Hemant Sarda of the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC); Tarun Nirban and Vasant Paliwal of Nagpur Chamber of Commerce Ltd. (NCCL); Sanjay K. Agrawal of the Steel & Hardware Chamber of Vidarbha (SHCV); Ashok Sanghvi from the Nagpur General Merchants Association; and Dilip Thakral, advisor to the Masala Association.

Dr. Agrawal expressed the deep concern felt by traders, describing them as a law-abiding community dedicated to supporting the state’s economy through the supply of essential goods and employment. He condemned Raut’s comments as unwarranted and damaging to the reputation of traders, emphasizing that such statements undermine public trust and the integrity of the community.

Arjundas Ahuja of NVCC noted the harm these accusations cause to the image of traders, while Tarun Nirban of NCCL highlighted the resilience traders have shown despite challenges from the pandemic, inflation, and regulatory pressures. The delegation urged authorities to act to uphold the traders’ right to dignity.

In response, Dr. Itankar and Dr. Singal assured the delegation that appropriate actions would be taken regarding their concerns.