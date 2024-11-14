Nagpur Crime Branch Arrests Man for Illegal Firearm Possession

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Crime Branch Unit 02 team has arrested an individual for illegal possession of a firearm in Nagpur. Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Milan Yashwant Suryavanshi (Rajput), aged 25, near Kuwara Bhimsen Mandir Chowk, Khulasi Line, Mohan Nagar. The arrest was carried out on November 14, 2024, at approximately 6:05 PM.

The seized weapon, described as an old iron pistol with a metal grip and magazine attached, is valued at around ₹50,000. The team, led by Police Constable Sandeep Gayaprasad Pandey, found the firearm during a personal search of the accused in the presence of witnesses.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 3+25 and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Another individual involved in the case, Dominic Samsung Alexander, aged 25, residing in Makardhokda, remains wanted by the police. The seized items and documentation have been handed over to the Sadar Police Station for further legal proceedings.

