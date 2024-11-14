Nagpur Police Chief Reviews Security for Senior Citizens’ Voting

Advertisement

Nagpur: Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singhal today conducted a thorough review of security arrangements for senior citizens during the voting process. He patrolled key areas, including Dhantoli, to inspect the special security measures in place for elderly voters. Visiting Mount Carmel Girls High School, a polling station within Dhantoli Police Station’s jurisdiction, he reviewed the booth’s security setup, focusing on the deployment of police officers, safety measures, CCTV monitoring, and extra police presence at sensitive polling stations.

The inspection emphasized steps to ensure peace and security on election day, such as the availability of police officers at each booth, emergency contact numbers, and heightened precautions at high-risk locations.

During his visit to Mount Carmel Girls High School near Ajni Chowk, Dr. Singhal joined a Children’s Day event organized for students and teachers. He encouraged the students to remind their parents about the importance of voting on November 20, fostering early awareness about voting. He also extended Children’s Day wishes and distributed chocolates among the students. Teachers expressed surprise and appreciation for the commissioner’s unexpected support for this awareness initiative.