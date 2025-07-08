Nagpur Faces Monsoon Fury: Rain Disrupts Life, Alerts Issued

Advertisement



Nagpur : Incessant rains continued to lash Nagpur throughout Monday, severely disrupting normal life and exposing civic vulnerabilities across the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 55.2 mm of rainfall between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., as part of a wider regional downpour affecting much of Vidarbha.

Rainfall over the past 36 hours reached 68.2 mm in the district, but despite these numbers, Nagpur continues to face a seasonal deficit of 28%. The IMD has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for July 7 and 8 and has also warned of a moderate flash flood risk in low-lying areas.

A low-pressure system forming over Gangetic West Bengal is expected to impact large parts of Vidarbha, increasing the likelihood of heavy rain over the next 24 hours.

Gold Rate 07 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,800 /- Gold 22 KT 90,000/- Silver/Kg 1,07,800/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Traffic Disruptions and Waterlogging

Monday’s downpour created major roadblocks and traffic congestion across Nagpur. A 4-kilometre-long traffic jam was reported at Kalmeshwar T-Point on the National Highway, where vehicles struggled through knee-deep water and damaged service roads.

Other areas such as Jaripatka Square and Mankapur Square in North Nagpur were also heavily waterlogged, causing significant delays. Amravati Road experienced long queues of vehicles due to flooded stretches and obstructed construction zones.

Commuters reported taking up to 90 minutes to cover 200 meters in some locations.

Temperatures Dip

The heavy rains brought down the city’s temperature. The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 24.5°C, while the minimum remained close at 24.0°C — a rare instance of such a narrow range.

District Administration on Alert

The Nagpur district administration has urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid venturing into water-logged areas. District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar has instructed all departments to remain on standby and ensure all emergency equipment is ready.

Tourist spots near lakes and rivers are under close watch, and farmers have been advised to adhere strictly to weather and agricultural advisories.

Monsoon Helpline Activated

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has released a list of helpline numbers for monsoon-related emergencies across all city zones:

Laxmi Nagar Zone: 0712-2245833 / 9130616734

Dharampeth Zone: 0712-2245833 / 9130616734

Hanuman Nagar Zone: 0712-2755589 / 9823245673

Dhantoli Zone: 0712-2465299 / 9823350242

Nehru Nagar Zone: 0712-2700090 / 9823313064

Gandhibag Zone: 0712-2735599 / 9823313086

Satranjipura Zone: 7030577650 / 9823313105

Lakadganj Zone: 0712-2737599 / 9850342942

Ashinagar Zone: 0712-2653476 / 9923799884

Mangalwari Zone: 0712-2599905 / 9823245679

Central Disaster Management: 101 / 0712-2567777 / 7030972200

Rainfall in Vidarbha

Though Nagpur is under deficit, other districts have reported mixed results in this year’s monsoon so far:

Gadchiroli: +29% above normal

Buldhana: +24% above normal

Amravati: -34% deficit

Wardha: -26% deficit

Bhandara: -15% deficit

Nagpur: -28% deficit

The IMD has stated that the overall rainfall for Vidarbha remains within the ‘normal’ range.

With more heavy rains expected, the administration has requested citizens to remain indoors unless necessary and to report any monsoon-related emergencies using the official helplines.