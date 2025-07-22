Published On : Tue, Jul 22nd, 2025
Nagpur News Today : Political Storms, Crime Surges, Civic Struggles & Health Sector Crisis

Nagpur is witnessing a surge in legal, political, and civic developments. From the release of 7/11 blast case acquitted individuals to intensified crackdowns by police and major healthcare disruptions, the city’s pulse is high. Here’s a roundup of today’s top headlines along with your daily horoscope and weather forecast.

Top Stories of July 22, 2025

Legal & Political

  • 7/11 Blasts Acquittal: Two men acquitted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts have been released from Nagpur Central Jail. The Maharashtra government may challenge the acquittal.
  • Honeytrap Case: BJP’s Praful Lodha remains in custody; Bawankule demands proof from opposition leaders or silence.

Crime & Enforcement

  • Man arrested for attempted murder of his wife over loan conflict.
  • Two youths caught with sharp weapons.
  • Woman nabbed with 7 kg ganja at railway station.
  • Operation U-Turn: Police intensify drunk driving checks at 33 locations to reduce road accidents.
  • Security Tightened for Friday prayers after March 17 riots.
  • Court Intervenes: NMC’s demolition of riot accused Fahim Khan’s house stayed by Bombay HC; Khan gets bail.

Healthcare Crisis

  • 1,300+ nurses continue indefinite strike, crippling public hospitals.
  • SMHRC doctors save life after rare neck trauma.
  • Negligence alleged after newborn dies at govt hospital.
  • GMCH dean performs India’s first public-sector telesurgery across 1,000 km.

Civic Issues

  • Nagpur slips to 27th in Swachh Survekshan 2025.
  • Roads collapse due to heavy rains; 71 villages cut off.
  • Poor road construction leaves potholes and loose gravel.
  • Futala Lake heritage wall crumbling; Nandanvan’s Jharjar Building at risk.
  • 12+ worker deaths in 6 months at construction sites raise alarm.

Other Highlights

  • App-based cab drivers reject Ola-Uber pricing, launch independent fare system.
  • Govt mandates fat & sugar boards for snacks like samosas, jalebis at AIIMS Nagpur and others.
  • Divya Deshmukh beats China’s Zhu Jiner in FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup.
  • Nitin Gadkari inaugurates OPG Mobility’s EV dealership in Nagpur.

☀️ Weather Forecast – July 22, 2025 (Nagpur)

  • Conditions: Cloudy with spells of rain
  • Temperature: Max 30°C | Min 24°C
  • Humidity: ~85%
  • Alert: Heavy rainfall forecast in Nagpur & Vidarbha region till July 24

Horoscope – July 22, 2025

Zodiac Prediction
Aries Be cautious with your words in relationships today.
Taurus Financial clarity will bring peace—don’t overspend.
Gemini Your creativity will shine—use it to solve a work issue.
Cancer A good day to reconnect with old friends or mentors.
Leo Avoid impulsive decisions; wait for clearer options.
Virgo Organization is your power—sort pending tasks today.
Libra Romance takes center stage—follow your heart.
Scorpio Be wary of legal matters or documentation today.
Sagittarius Travel delays are likely; keep backups ready.
Capricorn Recognition in your field is closer than you think.
Aquarius Take time off social media and unwind.
Pisces An emotional matter may resurface—handle gently.

 

Gold Rate
15 july 2025
Gold 24 KT 98,200 /-
Gold 22 KT 91,300 /-
Silver/Kg 1,12,500/-
Platinum 44,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above