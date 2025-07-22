Advertisement



Nagpur is witnessing a surge in legal, political, and civic developments. From the release of 7/11 blast case acquitted individuals to intensified crackdowns by police and major healthcare disruptions, the city’s pulse is high. Here’s a roundup of today’s top headlines along with your daily horoscope and weather forecast.

Top Stories of July 22, 2025

Legal & Political

7/11 Blasts Acquittal : Two men acquitted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts have been released from Nagpur Central Jail. The Maharashtra government may challenge the acquittal.

: Two men acquitted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts have been released from Nagpur Central Jail. The Maharashtra government may challenge the acquittal. Honeytrap Case: BJP’s Praful Lodha remains in custody; Bawankule demands proof from opposition leaders or silence.

Crime & Enforcement

Man arrested for attempted murder of his wife over loan conflict.

Two youths caught with sharp weapons.

Woman nabbed with 7 kg ganja at railway station.

Operation U-Turn : Police intensify drunk driving checks at 33 locations to reduce road accidents.

: Police intensify drunk driving checks at 33 locations to reduce road accidents. Security Tightened for Friday prayers after March 17 riots.

for Friday prayers after March 17 riots. Court Intervenes: NMC’s demolition of riot accused Fahim Khan’s house stayed by Bombay HC; Khan gets bail.

Healthcare Crisis

1,300+ nurses continue indefinite strike, crippling public hospitals.

SMHRC doctors save life after rare neck trauma.

Negligence alleged after newborn dies at govt hospital.

GMCH dean performs India’s first public-sector telesurgery across 1,000 km.

Civic Issues

Nagpur slips to 27th in Swachh Survekshan 2025.

in Swachh Survekshan 2025. Roads collapse due to heavy rains; 71 villages cut off.

Poor road construction leaves potholes and loose gravel.

Futala Lake heritage wall crumbling; Nandanvan’s Jharjar Building at risk.

12+ worker deaths in 6 months at construction sites raise alarm.

Other Highlights

App-based cab drivers reject Ola-Uber pricing, launch independent fare system.

Govt mandates fat & sugar boards for snacks like samosas, jalebis at AIIMS Nagpur and others.

Divya Deshmukh beats China’s Zhu Jiner in FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup.

beats China’s Zhu Jiner in FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup. Nitin Gadkari inaugurates OPG Mobility’s EV dealership in Nagpur.

☀️ Weather Forecast – July 22, 2025 (Nagpur)

Conditions : Cloudy with spells of rain

: Cloudy with spells of rain Temperature : Max 30°C | Min 24°C

: Max 30°C | Min 24°C Humidity : ~85%

: ~85% Alert: Heavy rainfall forecast in Nagpur & Vidarbha region till July 24

Horoscope – July 22, 2025