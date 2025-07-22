Advertisement
Nagpur is witnessing a surge in legal, political, and civic developments. From the release of 7/11 blast case acquitted individuals to intensified crackdowns by police and major healthcare disruptions, the city’s pulse is high. Here’s a roundup of today’s top headlines along with your daily horoscope and weather forecast.
Top Stories of July 22, 2025
Legal & Political
- 7/11 Blasts Acquittal: Two men acquitted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts have been released from Nagpur Central Jail. The Maharashtra government may challenge the acquittal.
- Honeytrap Case: BJP’s Praful Lodha remains in custody; Bawankule demands proof from opposition leaders or silence.
Crime & Enforcement
- Man arrested for attempted murder of his wife over loan conflict.
- Two youths caught with sharp weapons.
- Woman nabbed with 7 kg ganja at railway station.
- Operation U-Turn: Police intensify drunk driving checks at 33 locations to reduce road accidents.
- Security Tightened for Friday prayers after March 17 riots.
- Court Intervenes: NMC’s demolition of riot accused Fahim Khan’s house stayed by Bombay HC; Khan gets bail.
Healthcare Crisis
- 1,300+ nurses continue indefinite strike, crippling public hospitals.
- SMHRC doctors save life after rare neck trauma.
- Negligence alleged after newborn dies at govt hospital.
- GMCH dean performs India’s first public-sector telesurgery across 1,000 km.
Civic Issues
- Nagpur slips to 27th in Swachh Survekshan 2025.
- Roads collapse due to heavy rains; 71 villages cut off.
- Poor road construction leaves potholes and loose gravel.
- Futala Lake heritage wall crumbling; Nandanvan’s Jharjar Building at risk.
- 12+ worker deaths in 6 months at construction sites raise alarm.
Other Highlights
- App-based cab drivers reject Ola-Uber pricing, launch independent fare system.
- Govt mandates fat & sugar boards for snacks like samosas, jalebis at AIIMS Nagpur and others.
- Divya Deshmukh beats China’s Zhu Jiner in FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup.
- Nitin Gadkari inaugurates OPG Mobility’s EV dealership in Nagpur.
☀️ Weather Forecast – July 22, 2025 (Nagpur)
- Conditions: Cloudy with spells of rain
- Temperature: Max 30°C | Min 24°C
- Humidity: ~85%
- Alert: Heavy rainfall forecast in Nagpur & Vidarbha region till July 24
