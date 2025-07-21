Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns As Vice President Of India

Advertisement
Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday resigned as the Vice President of India, citing health reasons.
In his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, he stated: “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”
Dhankhar said it has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India’s remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period.