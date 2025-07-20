Advertisement



Nagpur: Nagpur is grappling with a wave of civic challenges, health system unrest, and a tightening police crackdown as the city navigates mid-monsoon chaos. With a surge in traffic violations under “Operation U-Turn,” persistent rains exposing infrastructure flaws, and ongoing nurse strikes at major hospitals, the city’s resilience is being put to the test. Meanwhile, crime crackdowns, political heat, and celebrations at Nagpur Junction add to a packed weekend of headlines.

Nurses’ Strike Intensifies : Healthcare services remain disrupted at GMCH, Mayo, Super Specialty, and Ayurvedic hospitals due to a salary protest by nurses. No resolution has been reached as of July 20.

: Healthcare services remain disrupted at GMCH, Mayo, Super Specialty, and Ayurvedic hospitals due to a salary protest by nurses. No resolution has been reached as of July 20. Operation U-Turn Cracks Down on Drunk Driving : Nagpur Traffic Police booked 336 individuals for drunk driving and checked 1,300+ vehicles in a 9-day drive targeting bars and nightspots.

: Nagpur Traffic Police booked 336 individuals for drunk driving and checked 1,300+ vehicles in a 9-day drive targeting bars and nightspots. Nagpur Junction Crosses 68,000 Daily Passengers: The century-old railway station is undergoing a ₹488 crore modernization project as footfall soars.

Civic & Infrastructure

Metro City Demand Rises : Local MLAs push for metro city status for Nagpur.

: Local MLAs push for metro city status for Nagpur. Kamthi Flyover Develops Sinkhole Pre-Inauguration : Shoddy work suspected as massive crater appears.

: Shoddy work suspected as massive crater appears. Mankapur Bridge Declared Unsafe ; Manish Nagar underpass floods again.

; Manish Nagar underpass floods again. District Hospital Partially Demolished to add fire exits and wheelchair ramps.

Health & Safety

COVID-19 & Snakebite Cases Surge : Hospitals are on alert as cases rise citywide.

: Hospitals are on alert as cases rise citywide. Tragedy in Nagpur : A 12-year-old boy dies after falling from a 6th-floor balcony, allegedly while being chased by a stray dog.

: A 12-year-old boy dies after falling from a 6th-floor balcony, allegedly while being chased by a stray dog. AIIMS Nagpur Targets Junk Food : Warning labels introduced for samosas, jalebis, and high-fat snacks.

: Warning labels introduced for samosas, jalebis, and high-fat snacks. Nagpur Drops in Cleanliness Rankings in Swachh Survekshan.

Crime Watch

Temple Donation Box Theft Solved : ₹21,000 recovered; two arrested in Hingna.

: ₹21,000 recovered; two arrested in Hingna. 29 Stolen Vehicles Recovered from serial theft gang.

from serial theft gang. Honeytrap Gang Exposed : Businessmen targeted; gang involved fake journalists.

: Businessmen targeted; gang involved fake journalists. Over 100 kg Ganja Seized in major narcotics bust.

in major narcotics bust. Five Dead in Umrer Factory Blast involving aluminium foil unit.

involving aluminium foil unit. Nagpur Central Jail Inmate Dies by Suicide; investigation underway.

Politics

Vijay Wadettiwar Claims Honeytrap Brought Down MVA Govt .

. Fadnavis Accuses Opposition of Defaming Nagpur in Assembly.

in Assembly. SIT Formed to Probe APMC Scam in Nagpur.

Other Updates

Nagpur Junction Celebrates 100 Years with exhibitions and heritage walk.

with exhibitions and heritage walk. Divya Deshmukh in Quarterfinals of FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup.

of FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup. Pallotti Memorial Chess Tournament Underway in the city.

