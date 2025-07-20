Advertisement



Nagpur: In a dramatic late-night operation under the ongoing enforcement campaign ‘Operation Thunder’, Nagpur Police carried out surprise raids on several hospitality establishments found flouting legal closing hours. The action was spearheaded by Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, with coordinated efforts from the Ambazari and Sitabuldi Police Stations, backed by the NDPS unit.

The inspections revealed serious time-limit violations at three popular establishments:

Barrel Café , located in Dharampeth under Ambazari Police Station

, located in Dharampeth under Ambazari Police Station Lahori Bar & Restaurant and Martini Lounge, both located at Coffee House Chowk under Sitabuldi Police Station

Despite the mandatory 1:30 AM closing time, these venues were still serving food and alcohol to patrons at 4:00 AM, blatantly violating excise laws and public safety regulations.

In swift action:

The Excise Department booked Barrel Café for the offence.

for the offence. Sitabuldi Police registered formal cases against Lahori Bar and Martini Lounge for continued operations beyond legal hours.

Officials stated that such unauthorized operations not only breach licensing norms but also compromise law and order. The crackdown is part of a broader effort to restore accountability and discipline across Nagpur’s nightlife scene.

“These checks are a part of our strategy to ensure a safe and law-abiding environment in the city. We will continue to take firm action against violators,” said an official from Nagpur Police.

The police have warned that similar surprise checks will be carried out frequently and any establishment found violating norms will face strict legal consequences.

Citizens are encouraged to support compliant businesses and report any suspicious late-night operations or illegal liquor sales to the nearest police station.