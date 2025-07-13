Ujjwal Nikam, Who Helped Prosecute Kasab, Nominated To Rajya Sabha

Advertisement



The Centre has nominated former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and former Special Public Prosecutor in Kasab case, Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, to the Rajya Sabha, marking two high-profile entries into the Upper House of Parliament.

The official announcement came on Sunday through a government notification. Shringla, a 1984-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, previously served as India’s Ambassador to the High Commissioner to Bangladesh. He was Foreign Secretary from January 2020 to April 2022, navigating India’s diplomatic landscape during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nikam, a prominent criminal lawyer, is best known for his role as the Special Public Prosecutor in several high-profile cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial of Ajmal Kasab and the 1993 Bombay blasts case. Over his decades-long legal career, Nikam has represented the Maharashtra government in many criminal cases.