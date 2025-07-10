Nagpur News Today: Monsoon Mayhem, Crime Crackdowns, and Power Sector Unrest

Advertisement



Looking for the latest news from Nagpur? Below are the top developments reported in the last 24 hours, covering weather disruptions, civic updates, crime, education, and major business news.

Weather and Flood Disruptions

Torrential Rainfall Hits Record: Nagpur received 202.4 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours , the highest single-day total since 2018. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for the entire Nagpur division for Thursday, warning of continued heavy rainfall and possible flash floods.

Nagpur received , the highest single-day total since 2018. The for the entire Nagpur division for Thursday, warning of continued heavy rainfall and possible flash floods. Widespread Flooding Across City: Over 100 localities in Nagpur have reported waterlogging , while 71 villages have been cut off from road access due to rising water levels. Areas severely affected include Narsala, Dhangauri Nagar, Nav Kanya Nagar , and Punapur .

Over , while from road access due to rising water levels. Areas severely affected include , and . Infrastructure Damage: A newly built bridge in Gavlipura sank even before its formal inauguration, and another bridge on the Beltarodi-Ghogli Road was washed away in the floodwaters. Almost 70% of Nagpur’s electric buses remained non-operational due to flooded roads and underpasses.

A even before its formal inauguration, and another bridge on the in the floodwaters. Almost remained non-operational due to flooded roads and underpasses. Casualties: One person is confirmed dead and another is missing in the city. Fatal incidents due to flooding have also been reported from Gondia and Gadchiroli districts.

in the city. Fatal incidents due to flooding have also been reported from districts. School Closures: In view of safety concerns, all schools and colleges in Nagpur were shut on Wednesday.

Power Workers’ Strike

Maharashtra-wide Strike: On July 9, power sector employees across Nagpur and the state launched a strike opposing the government’s move to issue parallel electricity licenses. Workers fear this will lead to privatization and job insecurity.

Crime and Law Enforcement

Pipla Murder Case: Tensions continue in rural Nagpur after gram panchayat member Atul Patil was murdered in Pipla Dak Bungalow. Two people, including the village sarpanch , have been arrested. The case is reportedly linked to political rivalry and business disputes .

Tensions continue in after in Pipla Dak Bungalow. Two people, including the , have been arrested. The case is reportedly linked to . Gang Bust in Nagpur: The Nagpur Police cracked down on an inter-state gang of burglars , solving five theft cases . Arrests were made and stolen goods recovered.

The , solving . Arrests were made and stolen goods recovered. Drug Seizure in Mankapur: Three individuals were arrested with MD (mephedrone) powder worth ₹3.8 lakh .

Three individuals were arrested with . Murder Case: A woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing her husband, in what police describe as a premeditated crime.

Business & Development

Adani Power Deal Finalized: Adani Power Ltd has acquired Reliance Group’s Butibori power plant in Nagpur for ₹4,000 crore, marking a major business development in the region’s energy sector.

Education and Defence Training

NCC Diploma Launch: The NCC Officers Training Academy, Kamptee, in collaboration with RTMNU, has signed an MoU to launch diploma courses for Associate NCC Officers, offering formal certification and academic recognition.

Nagpur faced one of its heaviest rainfalls in years, leading to flooding, casualties, civic disruption, and school closures. Major developments include the cracking of a burglary gang, political unrest in rural Nagpur, and the Adani-Reliance power plant deal. Stay tuned for continuous updates as the monsoon unfolds.