High Court Seeks Affidavit on Surabardi Lake Encroachment Within a Week

Advertisement
Nagpur — The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has directed concerned government departments to submit an affidavit within a week regarding encroachments around Surabardi Lake, located on Amravati Road. The directive came during a hearing presided over by Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sachin Deshmukh.
Court’s Instructions:
- The court asked officials to identify the Khasra numbers (survey plots) that constitute the Surabardi Lake area.
- The Tehsildar and City Survey Department are to assist in compiling this data.
- The affidavit must also include:
- Land measurements
- Changes, if any, in the official name of the lake
- Details of encroachments on land officially owned by the Irrigation Department
Lake Ownership & Encroachment Concerns:
- According to records, part of the encroachment lies on the dam, which is under the Irrigation Department’s jurisdiction.
- Khasra documents confirm the department’s ownership of the encroached land.
- The court had earlier questioned what action has been taken against those responsible for polluting the lake and encroaching on its surroundings.
Previous Observation:
- In a prior hearing, the bench verbally observed that no immediate action should be taken against a few residential structures in the Surabardi area. However, this was not a formal stay order.
About Surabardi Lake:
- The lake spans approximately 75.39 hectares.
- It serves as a water source for Surabardi village and nearby areas.
- The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by citizen Nitin Shendre, who alleges that unauthorised constructions are polluting the water, rendering it unfit for drinking.
Legal Representation:
- Advocate Ravi Sanyal appeared for the Pollution Control Board
- Advocate Gemini Kasat represented the Irrigation Department
- Advocate Deepak Thakre appeared on behalf of the State Government