Published On : Thu, Jul 10th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

High Court Seeks Affidavit on Surabardi Lake Encroachment Within a Week

Advertisement

Nagpur — The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has directed concerned government departments to submit an affidavit within a week regarding encroachments around Surabardi Lake, located on Amravati Road. The directive came during a hearing presided over by Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sachin Deshmukh.

Court’s Instructions:

  • The court asked officials to identify the Khasra numbers (survey plots) that constitute the Surabardi Lake area.
  • The Tehsildar and City Survey Department are to assist in compiling this data.
  • The affidavit must also include:
    • Land measurements
    • Changes, if any, in the official name of the lake
    • Details of encroachments on land officially owned by the Irrigation Department

Lake Ownership & Encroachment Concerns:

  • According to records, part of the encroachment lies on the dam, which is under the Irrigation Department’s jurisdiction.
  • Khasra documents confirm the department’s ownership of the encroached land.
  • The court had earlier questioned what action has been taken against those responsible for polluting the lake and encroaching on its surroundings.

Previous Observation:

  • In a prior hearing, the bench verbally observed that no immediate action should be taken against a few residential structures in the Surabardi area. However, this was not a formal stay order.

About Surabardi Lake:

  • The lake spans approximately 75.39 hectares.
  • It serves as a water source for Surabardi village and nearby areas.
  • The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by citizen Nitin Shendre, who alleges that unauthorised constructions are polluting the water, rendering it unfit for drinking.

 Legal Representation:

  • Advocate Ravi Sanyal appeared for the Pollution Control Board
  • Advocate Gemini Kasat represented the Irrigation Department
  • Advocate Deepak Thakre appeared on behalf of the State Government
Advertisement
Advertisement