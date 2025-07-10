Pruthviraj Taekwondo Centre Shines at 4th Nagpur District Championship

Nagpur: Students from the Pruthviraj Taekwondo Excellence Centre delivered an outstanding performance at the 4th Nagpur District Taekwondo Championship, securing a total of seven medals, including three golds, one silver, and three bronzes.
The event was organized by the Nagpur District Taekwondo Association under the aegis of the Taekwondo Association of Maharashtra, drawing participation from top young talent across the region.
Gold Medal Winners:
- Sia Padmawar
- Swara Andhare
- Jaitik Ruthia
Silver Medal Winner:
- Ovee Andhare
Bronze Medal Winners:
- Malhar Nandurkar
- Yashasvi Jaitgude
- Chirayu Bopche
- Purab Wathe
The three gold medalists have earned the honor of representing Nagpur District at the upcoming state-level championship in Nashik.
The coaching team and management of the Pruthviraj Taekwondo Excellence Centre praised the athletes for their hard work, discipline, and determination, stating that their success reflects months of rigorous training and commitment to the sport.