Nagpur marked Sunday with a mix of industrial tragedy, crime updates, civic disruptions, and political statements. From the rising toll in the Solar plant blast to preparations for Ganesh festival immersions, and Nagpur University’s leap into the national top 100 rankings, the city’s pulse reflected both challenges and milestones.

Industrial Blast

Solar Plant Tragedy: Another worker succumbed to injuries from the September 4 explosion near Chandur village, raising the death toll to two. Locals noted this was not the first blast, sparking renewed debate on safety protocols.

Crime & Legal Proceedings

Nirmal Bank Case : Former chairman Manmode sentenced to 3 months in jail for contempt of court.

: Former chairman Manmode sentenced to 3 months in jail for contempt of court. Shantinagar Crackdown : Police arrested and paraded 17 alleged criminals, restoring calm in the area.

: Police arrested and paraded 17 alleged criminals, restoring calm in the area. ATM Loot : ₹8.12 lakh stolen from an SBI ATM in Jaripatka.

: ₹8.12 lakh stolen from an SBI ATM in Jaripatka. Dowry & Marriage Fraud : Police booked a couple for misleading marriage and harassment.

: Police booked a couple for misleading marriage and harassment. Arun Gawli Released: Underworld don walked free on bail from Nagpur jail after 18 years.

Civic & Infrastructure

Water Shutdown : Major parts of Nagpur to face supply cuts on September 8 due to planned works.

: Major parts of Nagpur to face supply cuts on September 8 due to planned works. Missing Toilets : HC questioned the state over 120 missing toilets along Samruddhi Mahamarg.

: HC questioned the state over 120 missing toilets along Samruddhi Mahamarg. Ganesh Festival Prep : NMC installed 419 artificial tanks across 216 spots for eco-friendly idol immersion.

: NMC installed 419 artificial tanks across 216 spots for eco-friendly idol immersion. Festival Trains: Central Railway announced special services between Nagpur, Pune, and Samastipur.

Politics & Governance

Gadkari Controversy : Politician Kishore Tiwari termed it a political ploy, not a farmers’ issue.

: Politician Kishore Tiwari termed it a political ploy, not a farmers’ issue. Mahayuti Confidence: Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed the alliance will secure 51% votes in local polls.

Community & Events

Eid-e-Milad : Celebrated with tight security in Nagpur.

: Celebrated with tight security in Nagpur. Ganesh Visarjan : Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha as festive spirit filled the city.

: Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha as festive spirit filled the city. Wildlife Rescue: Two rare snakes were rescued in South Nagpur within 48 hours.

Education