Devotional Atmosphere Marks Ganesh Visarjan in Nagpur

Immersion Conducted Peacefully Under Civic Chief’s Supervision

NMC Staff Deployed Round-the-Clock at Immersion Sites

Strong Support from Police and Voluntary Organizations

Nagpur: Amid chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya” (Come early next year, O Lord Ganesha), devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi after 10 days of festivities. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) facilitated the immersion at 419 artificial ponds set up across 216 locations in the city.

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singhal oversaw strict security arrangements, while NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari guided civic teams to ensure smooth and eco-friendly immersion rituals.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

From Saturday morning until late night, thousands of devotees carried their idols for immersion in a disciplined and devotional atmosphere. The civic body’s earlier appeal to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh festival was met with encouraging public response.

To avoid polluting natural water bodies, NMC created artificial immersion ponds, including large tanks at Gorewada, Police Line Takli, and Lakadganj’s Kachchiwisa area. Special kalash (urns) were placed nearby for collection of nirmalya (floral offerings), helping keep the sites clean.

NMC staff, along with assistant commissioners from all 10 zones, were stationed at immersion points to guide devotees and manage offerings. Waste management workers ensured smooth operations, while police personnel were deployed at every site with local control rooms set up for coordination.

Police Commissioner Singhal personally inspected the Gorewada pond along with senior state bureaucrat Vinita Singhal and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. NMC Commissioner Dr. Chaudhari, along with Additional Commissioners Vasumana Pant and Vaishnavi B, also reviewed facilities at various immersion sites, ensuring drinking water and other amenities were available for devotees.

Public mandals carrying large idols performed immersions overnight at the bigger artificial ponds with cranes and disaster management teams, equipped with boats, kept on standby to prevent mishaps.

Voluntary Support

Several NGOs and student groups supported NMC during the immersion. Volunteers from Green Vigil Foundation, including founder Kaustubh Chatterjee and Surabhi Jaiswal, assisted devotees. Students of Shriramdev Baba College also participated in helping manage the crowds.

Mobile Immersion Ponds

For senior citizens and devotees unable to travel, NMC introduced mobile immersion ponds this year. On request, these specially designed tanks were brought to people’s doorsteps, a facility that received positive feedback from many residents.

Artificial River Concept

At Chitnis Park, 15 immersion ponds were constructed, some as large as 20×12 feet. To add cultural significance, each pond was named after major rivers like Godavari, Krishna, Narmada, Tapi, Ulhas, Pench, Bhima, Painganga, Wainganga, and Wardha.

With strict planning, round-the-clock staff deployment, and coordinated support from police and volunteers, Nagpur’s Ganesh Visarjan concluded peacefully in a devotional and eco-friendly manner.