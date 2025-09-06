A blend of urgency and progress dominated the day—from the troubling Solar Explosives incident to momentum in infrastructure expansion, civic initiatives, and remarkable feats in sports.
Gold Rate in Nagpur (Sep 6, 2025)
- 24K Gold: ₹10,784 per gram
- 22K Gold: ₹9,866 per gram
- For per 10-gram metrics, estimates are around ₹1,07,840 (24K) and ₹98,857 (22K)
Major Headlines
- Solar Explosives Plant Explosion: A deadly blast at Bazargaon’s Solar Industries killed one, injured 17—investigations are underway.
- Arun Gawli Released: Gangster-turned-politician granted bail from Nagpur Central Jail.
- Infrastructure Boost: Cabinet approves Metro Phase-2, IBFC, and Outer Ring Road projects.
- Heavy Vehicles Banned: From September 8, no heavy vehicles allowed on the Outer Ring Road.
- Flyover Safety Action: HC steps in to address concerns at Gowari Shaheed Flyover.
- CBI Files Case: Former Deputy GM of Nagpur ordnance factory booked for alleged irregularities.
- New Service Centers: Applications opened for 1,095 ‘Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendras’.
- Crime Updates:
- ‘Looteri Dulhan’ (school teacher) arrested for eight bogus marriages.
- Burglary solved: valuables worth ₹11.7 lakh recovered.
- Sports Gold:
- Vaishnavi Bedwal wins gold & bronze in State Cadet Fencing.
- Abhimanyu and Manoj clinch gold at State Junior Athletics.
- Delikar and Bhaiya win in State Yogasana Championship.
- Civic Move: Artificial tanks installed at Futala Lake to reduce POP idol immersion pollution.