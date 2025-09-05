Emedix Smart Pharmacy: Connecting Every Corner of Bihar & Jharkhand to Quality Healthcare

Patna, Bihar — In a time when healthcare delivery is as much about trust as it is about reach, Emedix Smart Pharmacy has redefined how medicines reach people. Over the past nine years, Emedix Smart Pharmacy has built a strong medical store franchise network that ensures authentic, high-quality medicines are available in every corner of Bihar and Jharkhand.

More Than Just a Pharmacy Chain

Emedix Smart Pharmacy isn’t simply opening outlets — it’s creating a complete healthcare ecosystem. Its pharmacy franchise partners benefit from:

Partnerships across 70+ top pharmaceutical companies — from global leaders like Sanofi and Lupin to trusted names like IPCA, Mankind, and over 50 more — delivering unmatched product variety and authenticity.

. An ethical business approach that guarantees medicines are genuine, affordable, and accessible.

“We believe healthcare is a right, not a privilege. Our goal is to make quality medicines accessible to everyone, from cities to the most remote villages.”

— Shiraz Imam, CEO

Empowering Entrepreneurs, Strengthening Communities

Through its pharmacy franchise model, Emedix Smart Pharmacy enables aspiring entrepreneurs to step into a ready-to-run business backed by a proven supply chain and strong brand identity.

No Royalty, No Commission on Sales — You are the owner.

Low Franchise Fee & Investment Range: ₹15–20 Lakhs.

15 successfully opened stores, 25 contracts already signed, and a goal of 50+ by this year-end.

Franchise owners not only benefit from low investment and high ROI but also become trusted healthcare providers in their regions.

“Joining Emedix Smart Pharmacy was the best decision — the support is complete, and the trust we’ve built in our city is unmatched.”

— Pawan Sah, Franchise Owner, Raxaul

“From day one, I felt like a true healthcare provider for my community, not just a business owner.”

— Chandrasekhar, Franchise Owner, Motihari

This partner-first approach has made Emedix Smart Pharmacy the most trusted name in Pharma Franchisee Bihar & Jharkhand.

Tech-Driven Healthcare Access

To complement its physical outlets, Emedix Smart Pharmacy also operates an online medicine ordering platform, offering both prescription and non-prescription drugs with doorstep delivery across multiple districts.

This innovation ensures accessibility for elderly patients, remote villages, and customers who prefer digital convenience.

The Road Ahead

With a strong foothold in Bihar and Jharkhand, Emedix Smart Pharmacy is now expanding into neighboring states. Its vision is simple yet powerful:

Build a nationwide pharmacy franchise network where healthcare access is not limited by geography.

Franchise Enquiries:

+91-7281999988

support@emedix.in

www.emedix.in

About Emedix Smart Pharmacy

Emedix Smart Pharmacy is a leading Pharma Franchisee Bihar & Jharkhand, dedicated to delivering authentic medicines and empowering local entrepreneurs. With 70+ trusted brand partnerships, strong franchise support, and a growing network of successful stores, Emedix is redefining what a medical store franchise can achieve in India’s evolving healthcare landscape.