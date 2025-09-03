Nagpur News Roundup: IndiGo Emergency Landing, PWD Contractor’s Suicide, Guinness Record Flyover, Gold Rates & Horoscope

Nagpur: The city witnessed a mix of civic developments, crime incidents, and festive highlights on September 3. From an IndiGo flight’s emergency landing to record-breaking infrastructure and eco-friendly Ganesh idol immersions, here’s the latest news update.
Top Stories
- IndiGo Flight Emergency Landing: On September 2, an IndiGo flight to Kolkata was forced to return to Nagpur Airport after a bird strike. The aircraft landed safely, but concerns remain about meat markets near the airport attracting birds and endangering flights.
- Political Dispute in East Nagpur: Tensions flared when BJP members blackened the office board of Congress MLC Abhijit Wanjari, which incorrectly listed him as “MLA East Nagpur.” Congress workers retaliated by protesting outside BJP MLA Krishna Khopde’s residence.
- Traffic Chaos During Mahalaxmi Puja: Severe traffic jams were reported across the city despite over 1,100 permits for festival stalls. Citizens criticized poor on-ground management as commuters were stranded for hours.
- PWD Contractor’s Suicide: A Public Works Department contractor died by suicide on September 1, citing financial stress from unpaid dues in his note. The tragic incident has sparked demands for reforms in PWD payment systems.
Crime and Public Safety
- 16-Year-Old Student Murdered: The investigation continues into the brutal stabbing of a schoolgirl in Ajni on August 29, allegedly over a one-sided love affair. The minor accused remains absconding.
- Cyber Fraud of ₹24 Lakh: A young woman from Nagpur lost ₹24 lakh in a fake stock market investment scam via a mobile app. Police have intensified their cybercrime awareness drives.
- Robbery Attempt Foiled: Hudkeshwar police arrested three individuals and chased away two others during an attempted robbery, preventing a major crime.
City and Infrastructure
- Eco-Friendly Ganesh Visarjan: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) reported that 2,000+ idols have been immersed so far in artificial ponds, with most idols being made from eco-friendly clay.
- Guinness World Record Flyover: The double-decker flyover on Kamthi Road has officially been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the longest in the world, boosting Nagpur’s reputation as a growing infrastructure hub.
Weather
- IMD Alerts: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for September 3 and a Yellow Alert for September 4 in Nagpur, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall across the district.
Gold Rates in Nagpur (September 3, 2025)
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,670 per gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,185 per gram
Horoscope Today – September 3, 2025
- Aries: Focus on pending work; avoid unnecessary arguments.
- Taurus: Financial gains likely; keep an eye on investments.
- Gemini: A day of mixed results; avoid overthinking.
- Cancer: Favorable for family matters; maintain patience at work.
- Leo: Recognition possible at the workplace; stay humble.
- Virgo: Good day for creativity and learning; health needs care.
- Libra: Relationships strengthen; avoid hasty financial decisions.
- Scorpio: Career growth indicated; be cautious with commitments.
- Sagittarius: Travel plans may succeed; stay mindful of expenses.
- Capricorn: Favorable time for property and legal matters.
- Aquarius: Networking brings opportunities; personal life stable.
- Pisces: Spiritual pursuits bring peace; avoid unnecessary stress.