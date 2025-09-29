Asia Cup trophy NOT AWARDED to champions India

The climax of the Asia Cup 2025 Final was overshadowed by an extraordinary political standoff as India refused to accept the winners’ trophy from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s Interior Minister and PCB chief.

The Asia Cup trophy was ultimately not awarded to champions India in the customary ceremony after they refused to accept it from Naqvi in Dubai on Sunday.

The drama unfolded moments after India’s five-wicket victory. Spectators were left stunned as commentator Simon Doull announced ‘Ladies and gentlemen, I have been informed by the ACC that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation.’

Suryakumar Yadav never took the microphone, nor was the trophy handed over.

The Indian team’s refusal was part of a clear ‘no handshake’ and no off-field engagement policy with anyone from Pakistan. As Naqvi stood ready on the stage, Indian players deliberately stayed back, refusing to approach the dais. The team management had inquired about the presenter, and once the ACC confirmed Naqvi, the champions made their position clear.

As Naqvi took the stage, Indian fans in the stands registered their protest by booing and chanting, ‘Bharat Maata Ki Jai.’

Facing the threat of an official protest, the ACC conceded. Naqvi was reportedly informed that the team would not accept the trophy from him. In a final humiliating twist, an official retrieved the trophy and took it directly to the Indian dressing room. The tension was rooted in Naqvi’s own recent actions, including posting cryptic videos of the ‘plane crash’ gesture used by Haris Rauf—a reference to Pakistani claims of downing Indian jets—and his reported demand that the ICC charge Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav.

In a final sign of embarrassment, Pakistani players delayed emerging from their own dressing room for nearly an hour, only to be greeted by loud chants of ‘Indiaaaa, Indiaaaaa’ when they finally appeared.

Speculations were rife in the the build-up to the final that Indian players might not accept the trophy, if they win, from Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, an interior minister of his country, and also known for his anti-India stance.

As the head of the continental body, he was well within his rights to present the trophy and also engage in a customary handshake with both squads, but the Indian team preferred to maintain its ‘no handshake’ and no off-field engagement policy with anyone from Pakistan.

Naqvi has twice posted a cryptic video message on ‘X’ in the past few days — a Cristiano Ronaldo goal celebration depicting a plane crash, the same gesture that controversial pacer Haris Rauf made repeatedly during the Super 4s game against India on September 21, leading to a fine on him.