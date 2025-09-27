Graduation Day Celebration of Batch 2025 of Amaozish-e-Urdu

Nagpur: The Graduation Ceremony of Amaozish-e-Urdu, the free Urdu learning initiative led by Dr Tejinder Singh Rawal, was recently celebrated with warmth, gratitude, and joy at the India Peace Centre, Nagpur.

Over the last two months, nearly 60 students completed the Certificate Course in Urdu. This program has been instrumental in reviving love for the Urdu language among learners of all ages and backgrounds. Amaozish-e-Urdu is not just a language school but a cultural initiative — one that offers Urdu education free of cost, keeping alive the rich literary and poetic tradition of the language. Importantly, the class is held once a year, and registrations for the next batch are already open here.

The ceremony began with a warm welcome to Dr Tejinder Singh Rawal and Mrs Alefia Master, who were greeted with beautiful planters by Ankita Rathor and Vijay Asrani.

Gold Rate 26 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,14,400 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,06,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,38,100/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Following the welcome, Ritu Kanojia and Rohit Tokhi presented mementoes on behalf of the entire batch, expressing gratitude for the immense love and effort put in by the teachers. Tokens of appreciation were also given — Dr Naznin presented a gift to Dr Rawal, while Renu Soni and Ishvinder Mam jointly honoured Alefia Mam.

The moment was made sweeter with a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony, featuring themed cupcakes brought by Farzin Malak.

In his address, Dr Rawal congratulated the students for completing the course with “flying colours.” He encouraged them to continue their learning journey and become true ambassadors of the Urdu language, carrying forward its elegance and heritage.

Mrs Alefia Master, in a moving gesture, shared beautifully written personalised quotes for each student — highlighting their individual learning journeys and qualities. Her carefully prepared address left a lasting impression on the audience.

Mrs Alefia Master very passionately and ably supports Dr Rawal in this initiative.

The most anticipated part of the evening was the Certificate Distribution Ceremony, during which Dr Rawal personally handed certificates to each of the 60 graduates. With assistance from Shreyash, the names were called out in order, and the hall echoed with applause for every student’s achievement.

This was followed by lively student performances by Jyotimani Rocque, Mohnish Zade, Dinesh Dhawane, Dr Himmat Meshram, Tushar Kanti, Gayatri Tadlimbekar, Ojas Akre, Shobit Jain, Aashu Mandeep Kaur, Dr Vijay Asrani, and Alok Tiwari. Their presentations — ranging from Urdu poetry, readings, to dance and reflections — beautifully showcased how much the batch had imbibed and grown in just two months.

The evening was further graced by the presence of distinguished Guests of Honour — Mrs Simi Rawal, Mr Amarjit Singh Matharu, Mrs Rinku Matharu, and Mrs Lata Tokhi.

The event was thoughtfully and engagingly conducted by RJ Tejal, assisted by Pragya Gupta, whose presence and coordination added warmth and elegance to the program.

The evening concluded with a hearty Biryani dinner, where students and teachers shared conversations, laughter, and reflections on their collective journey of learning.

The Amaozish-e-Urdu Graduation Day was more than just a ceremony; it was a celebration of language, culture, and community. It stood as a reminder of how learning Urdu is not merely about mastering a script but about embracing a world of poetry, elegance, and timeless heritage.