How’s the Nagpur’s Josh at Dandiya…? Police, Politics, and Rains Play Spoilsport

Nagpur: This year’s Garba and Dandiya nights, usually marked by glittering lights, energetic beats, and vibrant crowds, are facing an unusual dampener. From torrential rains washing out pandals to the intervention of political outfits and heightened police checks, the festival spirit seems to be struggling to find its rhythm.

Weather Dampens the Spirit

Navratri began on a wet note, with heavy showers affecting preparations and dampening participation. Organisers said the intermittent rainfall from the very start of the festival discouraged families and youngsters from turning up in large numbers. Many pandals and open-air venues also faced waterlogging, which further limited the enthusiasm of the crowd.

Muted Crowd Response

Despite these hurdles, confirmed reports suggest that one of the Garba venues on the city’s outskirts went on till 2 a.m. last night, accompanied by loud music. Interestingly, no action was taken at the spot despite noise levels. Yet, the energy inside was noticeably dull — a major chunk of the audience sat as mute spectators, while only a handful of participants actually tried their hands at Garba and Dandiya. The lack of vibrancy stood in stark contrast to the usual high-octane atmosphere these nights are known for.

Politics and Policing in Play

Organisers also pointed to interference from political and religious groups such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, which, coupled with increased police monitoring, created a sense of unease among participants. “The rains were bad enough, but the added pressure of policing and constant interventions made things worse. People don’t feel free to enjoy themselves,” said one organiser on condition of anonymity.

Missing the Spark

For many devotees and youngsters, Navratri is not just about worship but also about cultural bonding and recreation. This year, however, the celebrations seem overshadowed by external factors. With politics and policing cutting into the festive mood, and the rains continuing to act as a spoiler, Garba and Dandiya nights appear to have lost much of their sparkle, leaving both organisers and participants longing for the vibrant spirit the festival is known for.