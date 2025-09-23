Nagpur Issues India’s First E-Passport; International Travel to Become Safer and Faster

Nagpur: In a major milestone, Nagpur has become the first city in India to issue an e-passport, marking a new era of secure and seamless international travel.

According to Regional Passport Officer Bhishan Gurkha, the new system will significantly enhance passenger security and speed up immigration checks.

How to Apply for an E-Passport?

The application process remains the same as that of a regular passport. Applicants can apply through the Passport Seva Portal, submit the required documents, and provide biometric details. Once the verification is complete, the e-passport will be issued.

Soon to Expand Across Major Cities

Currently launched in Nagpur, the facility will soon be extended to other key cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai.

Officials believe that the introduction of e-passports will make international travel for Indian citizens more convenient, reliable, and secure.