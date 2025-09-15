Nagpur’s news on September 15 spans from tragic accidents and crime crackdowns to major development projects and cultural updates. While authorities tighten school transport safety after the Mankapur van tragedy, the city also gears up for Agrovision 2025, a new PNG pipeline, and Vande Bharat’s upcoming launch.
Local Accidents and Safety Concerns
- Fatal school transport accident: On September 12, a school van collided with a bus on the Mankapur flyover, killing the van’s driver and a Class IX student. Three others were injured.
- Unsafe new flyover: The newly opened Gyan Yogi Dr. Shrikant Jichkar Flyover saw two accidents on its first day due to improper traffic diversions.
- Flyover-adjacent balcony to be demolished: The NHAI will demolish an unauthorized balcony at Ashok Square that jutted into the flyover’s path.
- Vehicle electrocution: A man was electrocuted atop a train at Nagpur station after touching a high-tension wire.
- School van safety crackdown: The RTO seized 37 illegal school vans, following rising safety concerns.
City Development and Infrastructure
- Agrovision 2025: Scheduled for Nov 21–24, showcasing agricultural innovation in Nagpur.
- PNG pipeline for Vidarbha: Piped natural gas supply from Adani’s Dhamra Port to Vidarbha is underway, providing an alternative to LPG.
- ₹6,500 crore “New Nagpur” project: A modern city will be developed with advanced infrastructure.
- Nagpur–Indore Vande Bharat Express: Launching in the first week of October, equipped with 16 coaches.
Crime and Legal Matters
- ATS probe into Pakistan-linked WhatsApp group: An Urdu teacher and a merchant are being questioned in connection.
- Gold chain theft: On Sep 13, a chain worth ₹1.40 lakh was stolen from a jeweler in Itwari Sarafa Market.
- Minor girl rescued: Police saved an abducted girl taken from Madhya Pradesh.
- Arun Gawli released: The gangster-turned-politician walked free from Nagpur Central Jail on Sep 3 after bail in a 2007 murder case.
Other News
- Garba promotion protest: Bajrang Dal opposed “indecent” online promotion of a Garba festival; organizers later apologized.
- OBC Mahasangh hunger strike: The chain hunger strike launched on Aug 30 continues in Nagpur.
- Woman returns after 36 years: A woman presumed dead has reunited with her family.
- Dengue spike: Nagpur saw record dengue cases in August, in line with trends across Indian cities.
Gold Rate in Nagpur (Sep 15, 2025)
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,640 per gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,150 per gram
