AT THE DOORSTEP: Vidarbha to Get Piped Natural Gas Supply from Adani’s Dhamra Port Soon

Nagpur: The Vidarbha region is set to receive piped natural gas (PNG) directly from Adani’s Dhamra Port in Odisha’s Bhadrak district. The much-awaited pipeline has already reached Nagpur, extending up to the airport, and is expected to expand across the city in the coming years. Once fully operational, this will provide residents with an alternative to LPG cylinders and ensure a 24×7 gas supply.

According to officials from Dhamra Port Company Limited (DPCL), the project was initiated in 2023, with GAIL (India) Limited responsible for cross-country pipeline distribution. In its first year, DPCL supplied one million tons of LNG, which doubled to two million tons in 2024, and remained steady in 2025. The company now plans to cross the five-million-ton mark in the next couple of years.

Dhamra Port currently sources LNG from Qatar. At the Dhamra LNG Terminal, the imported LNG is converted to gas and handed over to GAIL for cross-country distribution. Supply to Vidarbha is expected to begin shortly, as GAIL connects the region with pipelines from eastern ports like Dhamra.

Meanwhile, Haryana City Gas (HCG) has already begun limited supply of natural gas in parts of Nagpur via the Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda pipeline. HCG is also laying an extended pipeline network across the district to cover households and industries. So far, pipelines have been laid up to Nagpur Airport, covering MIHAN, Hingna MIDC, and Chinchbhuwan areas.

Gas consumers in Sitabuldi and nearby localities are expected to get PNG connections by the end of 2026. In addition, GAIL is working on a 700-km pipeline along the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg from Mumbai to Nagpur, with more than 90% of the work already completed.