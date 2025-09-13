Bizarre: Man climbs train roof at Nagpur Station, electrocuted

Nagpur: A shocking incident unfolded at Nagpur Railway Station on Friday afternoon when a young man, believed to be in his late 20s, was critically injured after suffering a high-voltage electric shock upon climbing onto the roof of the Pune-bound Humsafar Express.

The bizarre episode occurred around 2.30 pm at Platform 7, moments after the train arrived. Eyewitnesses said the youth appeared disoriented as he scaled the AC coach roof and, in a sudden move, came into contact with the 25,000-volt overhead electric (OHE) wire. The powerful current flung him off the train roof, and he landed heavily on the concrete platform, sustaining both severe burns and blunt injuries.

Railway staff and security personnel rushed to the spot and quickly placed the unconscious man on a stretcher before shifting him to Mayo Hospital. Doctors later confirmed that he had suffered third-degree burns and remains in a critical condition in the ICU.

Authorities immediately reviewed CCTV footage to piece together the sequence of events. The video showed the man had earlier arrived at Nagpur station by Kerala Express and wandered around before making his way to Platform 7, where he mounted the Humsafar Express. Officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are investigating, though preliminary findings point towards possible mental instability, ruling out foul play.

RPF Inspector Gaurav Gawande said efforts are underway to trace the man’s identity. “A bag believed to belong to him was recovered, but it did not contain any documents that could help establish who he is,” he said.

The unusual incident left passengers shaken, many of whom witnessed the man’s daring and self-destructive act. Panic spread across the platform as bystanders raised alarm, but the youth remained unfazed until the moment he touched the live wire.

While authorities continue to probe the circumstances, the episode has once again raised concerns over station safety and mental health awareness, highlighting how public spaces like railway platforms often become sites of desperate, dangerous acts.