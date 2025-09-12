Nagpur witnessed a day filled with crime updates, civic controversies, major industrial investments, and traditional festivities. From the Bezonbagh shooting case to the Marbat Festival processions, the city balanced challenges of safety, infrastructure, and culture while also looking forward to economic growth with major corporate investments.
Crime and Safety
- Businessman shot and robbed: On Sept 10, trader Raju Dipani was shot and robbed of ₹4–5 lakh in Bezonbagh by two bike-borne assailants. He remains in critical condition.
- Jaripatka ATM heist busted: Nagpur Police arrested one UP-based gangster involved in the ₹8.12 lakh SBI ATM theft, though four suspects are still absconding.
- Combing operation: Police carried out an extensive late-night combing drive in the Rana Pratap Nagar area to prevent rising crime.
Development and Infrastructure
- Flyover controversy: A new flyover near Untkhana Ashok Chowk sparked outrage after it was found to be passing directly through a residential home.
- Vidarbha investment boost: Adani Group announced a ₹70,000 crore investment, while Reliance is setting up a food park in Nagpur, expected to transform Vidarbha’s economy.
- Coal mine opposition: BJP MLAs and locals opposed the Dahegaon Gowari underground coal mine project by Ambuja Cement, citing environmental and displacement concerns.
Environment and Public Health
- Explosion at solar plant: A Sept 4 explosion at a Chandur solar plant killed one and injured several, raising worker safety concerns.
- YCCE student suicide: A college student at YCCE’s Vivekananda Hostel died by suicide on Sept 10, sparking concerns over mental health in youth.
- Stray dog menace: A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a stray dog pack, days after a 12-year-old boy died while being chased by dogs.
Culture and Community
- Marbat Festival: Nagpur celebrated its 140-year-old Marbat Festival with grand processions of Pili and Kali Marbat effigies, drawing massive public participation.
Travel and Connectivity
- Star Airlines flights: Starting Sept 16, Star Airlines will operate new flights from Gondia to Indore and Bengaluru, boosting regional air travel.
Nagpur Gold Rate – September 12, 2025
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,635 per gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,150 per gram
