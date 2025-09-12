Nagpur Child Actor Rudrapratapsingh Thakur Shared Screen with Shreyas Talpade

Nagpur: Rising star Rudrapratapsingh Thakur, a young talent from Nagpur, is making waves in the entertainment industry with his natural acting skills and charming screen presence. Despite his young age, he has already had the opportunity to share the screen with renowned Bollywood and Marathi actor Shreyas Talpade in the Sony Liv anthology series Zindaginama.

Early Life & Family

Born on 3 August 2015 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Rudrapratapsingh comes from a supportive family that recognized his passion for acting early on. His parents have played a key role in nurturing his talent, guiding him through auditions, rehearsals, and film shoots. Alongside his growing career, he continues to balance academics and acting.

Beginning of His Acting Journey

Rudrapratapsingh’s first steps in acting began with small roles in local productions, where his expressive performances quickly caught the attention of casting directors. His major break came in 2020 with the Marathi short film Kumbharacha Ganpati, produced by Zee Music Marathi, which introduced him to a larger audience.

Notable Projects

Over the past few years, Rudrapratapsingh has explored diverse formats including short films, music videos, and feature films, showcasing his versatility as a child actor. His key projects include:

Kumbharacha Ganpati (2020) – Marathi music short film

Tanhaa (2022) – Award-winning Marathi short film (Best Child Actor Award)

Avni Ki Kismat – Hindi feature project

Zindaginama (2024) – Sony Liv anthology series

Highlight: Zindaginama with Shreyas Talpade

A landmark moment in Rudrapratapsingh’s journey came with Zindaginama, where he shared the screen with acclaimed actor Shreyas Talpade. The experience gave him exposure to high-level storytelling on a national platform. His performance was praised for its authenticity and emotional depth, proving that talent has no age barrier.

The Road Ahead

With dedication, raw talent, and an expanding portfolio, Rudrapratapsingh Thakur is poised for a bright future in cinema and television. His journey from Nagpur’s local productions to working alongside celebrated actors serves as an inspiration for aspiring young performers across India.