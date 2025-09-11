Published On : Thu, Sep 11th, 2025
Nagpur News Today: Businessman Shot, “New Nagpur” Project Announced, Divya Deshmukh Felicitated

Nagpur witnessed a turbulent day marked by crime incidents, civic developments, environmental concerns, and sporting celebrations. From a businessman shot in a robbery to the city preparing for a new ₹6,500 crore “New Nagpur” project, the city is at the crossroads of challenges and opportunities.

Crime

  • Businessman shot and robbed: Local trader Raju Dipani was shot and critically injured by bike-borne assailants in Bezonbagh on September 10 night. The attackers fled with ₹4–5 lakh in cash.
  • ATM theft cracked: Police arrested one suspect from Uttar Pradesh in the ₹8.12 lakh SBI ATM theft at Patankar Chowk (Sept 4). Four accomplices remain absconding.
  • Sex racket & gambling busted: Police raided an OYO Hotel in Bhilgaon, busting a sex racket, and also uncovered a gambling den at another hotel. Several arrests were made.
  • Gang clash in Khamla: Two local gangs clashed violently, sparking fear among residents.

City & Administration

  • RTO flyover to open soon: The much-awaited RTO flyover is nearing inauguration, though concerns remain about its narrow approach roads.
  • “New Nagpur” project: A ₹6,500 crore project was announced to develop a new city in Ladgaon and Godhani Rithi under the NMRDA.
  • HUDCO loan: Nagpur secured a ₹268 crore HUDCO loan to fund sewage management projects.
  • NMC ward formation: Hearings on NMC ward restructuring have concluded; the final notification is expected in October.
  • Air quality improves: Nagpur improved its ranking in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2025, though it missed the top spot.

Environment & Wildlife

  • Leopard cub dies: A leopard cub starved to death in the Saoli Forest Range, raising concerns among wildlife officials.
  • Five poachers held: Forest officials caught five individuals attempting to hunt in Tipeshwar Sanctuary.
  • Adani coal mine approval: The Adani Group has received approval to begin mining operations in Gondkhairi.

Sports

  • Chess champion Divya Deshmukh honored: The 19-year-old chess prodigy received a grand welcome in Nagpur after her FIDE Women’s World Cup victory, and was felicitated by CJI B. R. Gavai.
  • Under-13 basketball: Shlok and Sara have been chosen to lead Nagpur’s Under-13 basketball teams.

