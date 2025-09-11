Nagpur witnessed a turbulent day marked by crime incidents, civic developments, environmental concerns, and sporting celebrations. From a businessman shot in a robbery to the city preparing for a new ₹6,500 crore “New Nagpur” project, the city is at the crossroads of challenges and opportunities.

Crime

Businessman shot and robbed : Local trader Raju Dipani was shot and critically injured by bike-borne assailants in Bezonbagh on September 10 night. The attackers fled with ₹4–5 lakh in cash .

: Local trader was shot and critically injured by bike-borne assailants in Bezonbagh on September 10 night. The attackers fled with . ATM theft cracked : Police arrested one suspect from Uttar Pradesh in the ₹8.12 lakh SBI ATM theft at Patankar Chowk (Sept 4). Four accomplices remain absconding.

: Police arrested one suspect from Uttar Pradesh in the at Patankar Chowk (Sept 4). Four accomplices remain absconding. Sex racket & gambling busted : Police raided an OYO Hotel in Bhilgaon, busting a sex racket , and also uncovered a gambling den at another hotel. Several arrests were made.

: Police raided an OYO Hotel in Bhilgaon, busting a , and also uncovered a at another hotel. Several arrests were made. Gang clash in Khamla: Two local gangs clashed violently, sparking fear among residents.

City & Administration

RTO flyover to open soon : The much-awaited RTO flyover is nearing inauguration, though concerns remain about its narrow approach roads .

: The much-awaited is nearing inauguration, though concerns remain about its . “New Nagpur” project : A ₹6,500 crore project was announced to develop a new city in Ladgaon and Godhani Rithi under the NMRDA.

: A was announced to develop a in Ladgaon and Godhani Rithi under the NMRDA. HUDCO loan : Nagpur secured a ₹268 crore HUDCO loan to fund sewage management projects.

: Nagpur secured a to fund sewage management projects. NMC ward formation : Hearings on NMC ward restructuring have concluded; the final notification is expected in October .

: Hearings on NMC ward restructuring have concluded; the . Air quality improves: Nagpur improved its ranking in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2025, though it missed the top spot.

Environment & Wildlife

Leopard cub dies : A leopard cub starved to death in the Saoli Forest Range, raising concerns among wildlife officials.

: A in the Saoli Forest Range, raising concerns among wildlife officials. Five poachers held : Forest officials caught five individuals attempting to hunt in Tipeshwar Sanctuary .

: Forest officials caught attempting to hunt in . Adani coal mine approval: The Adani Group has received approval to begin mining operations in Gondkhairi.

Sports

Chess champion Divya Deshmukh honored : The 19-year-old chess prodigy received a grand welcome in Nagpur after her FIDE Women’s World Cup victory , and was felicitated by CJI B. R. Gavai .

: The 19-year-old chess prodigy received a in Nagpur after her , and was felicitated by . Under-13 basketball: Shlok and Sara have been chosen to lead Nagpur’s Under-13 basketball teams.

