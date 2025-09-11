Public Hearing on Adani-Ambuja Coal Mine Project Disrupted Amid Villagers’ Protests

Nagpur: A heated protest erupted during a scheduled public hearing for the proposed Dahegaon-Gowari coal mining project by Ambuja Cements Ltd. on Wednesday morning near Valni village in Kalmeshwar tehsil. The Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had organized the hearing at 11:30 am to seek environmental clearance for the project.

However, amid strong opposition from local villagers, MPCB officials announced the suspension of the public hearing, citing public unrest. The project, covering 1,562 hectares with an estimated production capacity of 1 million tonnes, has drawn sharp resistance from residents of Gowari, Sindhi Khairi, Tondakheri, Borgoan, Billori, and Jhunki villages.

Present at the event were Nagpur Additional District Collector Anup Khande, MPCB Regional Officers Dhanshri Patil and Hema Deshpande, MLA Sameer Meghe, BJP leader Dr. Rajiv Potdar, former MLA Sunil Kedar, BJP district president Manohar Kumbhare, and several local representatives. Heavy police deployment was ensured under Additional SP Anil Mhaskey and Kalmeshwar Police Station Inspector Manoj Kalbande to prevent untoward incidents.

Chaos at Gondkhairi Gram Sabha: Sarpanch’s Husband Sparks Tension

In a related incident, the special annual Gram Sabha of Gondkhairi village panchayat turned chaotic after Vijay Atkari, husband of the woman Sarpanch, allegedly misbehaved during the proceedings. Witnesses said Atkari, chewing tobacco, caught hold of a youth’s collar and used abusive language when villagers began expressing concerns after the Adani Foundation’s NOC was revoked. The altercation created tension in the meeting.

Adani’s Clarification: Jobs and Minimal Environmental Impact

A spokesperson for Adani Foundation defended the project, clarifying that only 24.05 hectares of the 1,562-hectare lease area will be used for mining operations and green belt development. Since it is an underground mine, they said there would be no displacement or surface subsidence.

Citing a study by the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), Dhanbad, the spokesperson assured that the environmental impact would be minimal. The project is expected to strengthen the local economy by generating approximately 700 direct jobs and 1,600 indirect employment opportunities.