Here are the latest updates from Nagpur as of October 9, 2025, featuring major crime reports, civic challenges, political developments, and community news.
Top Headlines
Crime and Accidents
- Actor murdered in drunken brawl: A supporting actor from the film Jhund was allegedly killed by his friend after a heated argument in the Nara area. Police have detained one suspect.
- Goon murdered in Nara: Another murder occurred in the same locality involving a known criminal. Nagpur police are investigating possible gang links.
- Family dies in Italy car crash: The owners of Gulshan Plaza were killed in a tragic car accident in Italy earlier this month. Their daughter remains in critical condition.
- Sex rackets busted: Police uncovered two prostitution rackets — one in Narasala and another in Hudkeshwar — as part of Operation Shakti.
Civic and Infrastructure
- Fire safety violations: A shocking audit revealed 228 hospitals in Nagpur lack fire NOCs, with 132 declared unsafe. The NMC has issued notices for immediate compliance.
- Futala Lake pollution: Ahead of its grand musical fountain launch, untreated sewage from nearby homes is reportedly contaminating Futala Lake.
- Flyover controversy: A viral video shows a flyover passing dangerously close to a building balcony, raising concerns about flawed urban design.
- School transport crackdown: The RTO has suspended licenses of 438 school buses and vans following High Court orders on unsafe transportation.
Politics and Community
- OBC rally on October 10: Several OBC groups are planning a massive rally in Nagpur on Friday to demand reservation reforms and political representation.
- RSS centenary event: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the centenary event in Nagpur, urging youth to focus on “self-reliance and unity.”
- Congress begins election prep: Local Congress leaders have begun groundwork for the 2026 Nagpur graduate constituency elections.
Other Updates
- Income Tax raid: The IT department raided Go Gas warehouses and associated properties in Nagpur on suspicion of financial irregularities.
- E-passports introduced: Nagpur becomes India’s first city to officially issue digital e-passports for faster processing.
- Sports honors: Nagpur cricketer Harsh Dubey was named Domestic Cricketer of the Year, while GM Raunak Sadhwani received a wildcard entry to the FIDE World Cup.
Gold Rate in Nagpur (October 9, 2025)
- 22K Gold: ₹5,690 per gram
- 24K Gold: ₹6,205 per gram
(Rates may vary slightly across jewellers.)
