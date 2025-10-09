Published On : Thu, Oct 9th, 2025
Nagpur News: Crime, Civic Safety, OBC Rally, Futala Concerns, Fire Violations

Here are the latest updates from Nagpur as of October 9, 2025, featuring major crime reports, civic challenges, political developments, and community news.

Top Headlines

Crime and Accidents

  • Actor murdered in drunken brawl: A supporting actor from the film Jhund was allegedly killed by his friend after a heated argument in the Nara area. Police have detained one suspect.
  • Goon murdered in Nara: Another murder occurred in the same locality involving a known criminal. Nagpur police are investigating possible gang links.
  • Family dies in Italy car crash: The owners of Gulshan Plaza were killed in a tragic car accident in Italy earlier this month. Their daughter remains in critical condition.
  • Sex rackets busted: Police uncovered two prostitution rackets — one in Narasala and another in Hudkeshwar — as part of Operation Shakti.

Civic and Infrastructure

  • Fire safety violations: A shocking audit revealed 228 hospitals in Nagpur lack fire NOCs, with 132 declared unsafe. The NMC has issued notices for immediate compliance.
  • Futala Lake pollution: Ahead of its grand musical fountain launch, untreated sewage from nearby homes is reportedly contaminating Futala Lake.
  • Flyover controversy: A viral video shows a flyover passing dangerously close to a building balcony, raising concerns about flawed urban design.
  • School transport crackdown: The RTO has suspended licenses of 438 school buses and vans following High Court orders on unsafe transportation.

Politics and Community

  • OBC rally on October 10: Several OBC groups are planning a massive rally in Nagpur on Friday to demand reservation reforms and political representation.
  • RSS centenary event: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed the centenary event in Nagpur, urging youth to focus on “self-reliance and unity.”
  • Congress begins election prep: Local Congress leaders have begun groundwork for the 2026 Nagpur graduate constituency elections.

Other Updates

  • Income Tax raid: The IT department raided Go Gas warehouses and associated properties in Nagpur on suspicion of financial irregularities.
  • E-passports introduced: Nagpur becomes India’s first city to officially issue digital e-passports for faster processing.
  • Sports honors: Nagpur cricketer Harsh Dubey was named Domestic Cricketer of the Year, while GM Raunak Sadhwani received a wildcard entry to the FIDE World Cup.

