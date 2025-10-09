Nagpur: The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Wednesday continued its extensive search operations at the offices and warehouses of Confidence Petroleum India Limited (CPIL) in Nagpur and Mumbai, owned by prominent industrialist Nitin Khara, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company. The large-scale investigation entered its third day, with additional officers from Mumbai being deployed to assist the operation.

Sources indicated that the raids are being conducted under the supervision of the Directorate of Investigation (Mumbai) and that the action is likely to continue on Thursday. While no official figures have been disclosed, approximately 75 I-T officers and 45 police personnel were reportedly part of the initial operation.

Raids across multiple locations

The coordinated searches have covered several premises, including:

The company’s head office and LPG facilities in Nagpur and Mumbai

and in Nagpur and Mumbai The residences of directors and chartered accountants at Godrej Anandam, Ganeshpeth

at Godrej Anandam, Ganeshpeth The residence of CMD Nitin Khara in Ramdaspeth

in Ramdaspeth The residence of director Elesh Khara, brother of Nitin Khara

According to sources, officials have seized documents, cash, and jewellery from various locations. The department has not made any public statements so far, maintaining complete confidentiality to safeguard the ongoing inquiry.

Allegations emerge in anonymous email

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, several media houses received an unsigned email making serious allegations about the conduct of certain officials during the raids. The sender, claiming to be a friend of a staff member allegedly present during the search, alleged that:

The I-T officers dismantled CCTV cameras within the company premises,

within the company premises, A senior executive identified as Mr. Chandak was pressured to sign a statement claiming ₹300 crore in unaccounted cash had been recovered, and was allegedly assaulted upon refusal ,

was claiming ₹300 crore in unaccounted cash had been recovered, and was allegedly , Some officials were seen deleting WhatsApp messages and emails ,

, Consultants not directly under investigation were reportedly detained unlawfully , and

not directly under investigation were , and Nitin Khara was allegedly taken into custody early morning on October 7 while out cycling.

The email further questioned “how such illegal actions could take place under the pretext of a raid.”

The Hitavada has not independently verified these claims. If the allegations are true, they raise serious questions about the conduct of enforcement officials and merit an independent investigation. However, authorities have not issued any statement on the matter as of press time. Some sources also suggested the email could be a pressure tactic to influence the ongoing investigation.

About Confidence Group and its operations

Founded by Nitin Khara in Nagpur, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd has grown into one of India’s largest private-sector enterprises in the LPG energy sector. The company is engaged in LPG cylinder manufacturing, bottling, distribution, and blended fuel solutions, with a network spanning multiple states.

The Group operates over 60 bottling plants across India and is recognized as one of the country’s largest private LPG bottlers and cylinder manufacturers. Over the years, Confidence Group has also diversified into auto LPG retailing, energy infrastructure, and allied businesses.

About Nitin Khara

Known for his entrepreneurial drive, Nitin Khara has been a leading figure in Nagpur’s business community. Under his leadership, Confidence Petroleum transformed from a small regional LPG distributor into a BSE-listed energy company with a market presence across India. He has previously been associated with several industry forums and social initiatives in Vidarbha.

As the I-T Department continues its probe, the business community in Nagpur is closely watching developments surrounding one of the region’s most high-profile corporate investigations in recent years.