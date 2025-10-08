Nagpur Police Launch 33rd Annual Sports Competition

Nagpur: The 33rd Annual Police Sports Competition – 2025, organized under the Nagpur City Police Commissionerate, began with great enthusiasm today. The grand opening ceremony took place at the Shivaji Stadium located in the Police Headquarters complex on Katol Road. Around 189 participants representing four police teams are competing in this year’s event.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinderkumar Singal graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and formally inaugurated the competition. Lighting the ceremonial lamp, he emphasized the importance of sportsmanship and discipline within the police force. He stated that such events help enhance cooperation, physical fitness, and mental resilience among police personnel.

Gold Rate 8 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,22,100/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,13,600/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,52,300/- Platinum ₹ 50,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of senior police officers, staff members, their families, and citizens in large numbers. Throughout the event, police personnel will showcase their skills and energy in various sports, including athletics, kabaddi, football, basketball, shooting, and more.

The event began with a vibrant march past, a police band performance, and colorful cultural presentations that captivated the audience. The annual sports meet not only promotes the spirit of sportsmanship among police personnel but also reinforces enthusiasm, teamwork, and unity in service.