Nagpur: In a significant development, Additional Sessions Judge A.V. Dhuldhule has observed that Dr. Sameer Paltewar, along with 13 others including his wife Sonali Paltewar, formed shell companies to siphon off funds from Meditrina Hospital. The court on Saturday rejected the ad-interim bail plea filed by Dr. Paltewar and the other accused.

According to the court order, substantial amounts were transferred from the account of Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (VRG Health Care Pvt. Ltd.), which operates Meditrina Hospital, to Obviate Health Care Pvt. Ltd. and other related healthcare organizations. These companies, allegedly formed by Dr. Paltewar and his associates, shared the same registered office address as Meditrina Institute — raising serious suspicion that they were shell entities used to divert funds.

The court observed that the offence could not have been carried out without mutual understanding between the accused and their co-conspirators. It further noted that seals and stamps of the shell firms were used in the commission of the offence. “The investigation is at an initial stage and custodial interrogation of the applicants/accused may be required to ascertain the mode and manner in which the offence was committed. Under such circumstances, granting bail at this stage would not be proper,” the order stated.

Gold Rate 4 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,17,900 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,09,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,48,100/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Earlier, on September 23, 2025, the ad-interim pre-arrest bail plea of the 13 accused had also been rejected.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW), through Sitabuldi Police, registered its fifth FIR against Dr. Paltewar, his wife Sonali, and 16 others on September 17, 2025, following a fresh complaint by Meditrina Hospital co-founder Ganesh Chakkarwar. The complaint alleged large-scale financial irregularities and diversion of ₹16.83 crore between 2020 and 2024 through bogus consultancy and marketing bills.

Meanwhile, Meditrina Hospital remains under scrutiny by multiple authorities. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has flagged several rule violations, while the Fire Department has declared the hospital premises unsafe due to lack of mandatory fire safety systems. The Health Department has also initiated proceedings to cancel the hospital’s IPD license.