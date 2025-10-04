Here are the latest news updates from Nagpur as of October 4, 2025.
Recent Incidents
- Theft and missing items at Vijayadashami: Police received over 1,000 complaints of stolen purses, mobile phones, and missing persons amid the large crowds at Deekshabhoomi and Reshimbagh Ground on October 3.
- Owners of Gulshan Plaza killed: Nagpur couple Javed and Nardra Akhtar, owners of Gulshan Plaza, died in a road accident in Grosseto, Italy. Their daughter is in critical condition, while their two other children sustained minor injuries.
- Robbery in Ganga Jamuna area: A 38-year-old tile worker from Madhya Pradesh was robbed of ₹14,700 by a man and woman.
- Probe into child deaths: Health officials have launched an inquiry after 14 children reportedly died of suspected acute encephalitis syndrome in Nagpur and Chhindwara.
City Development and Governance
- Zero Mile Park demolition: The ₹6 crore Zero Mile Freedom Park has been demolished to make way for a ₹150 crore underpass project, drawing heavy criticism and a PIL in the Bombay High Court.
- Highways and infrastructure: Approval has been granted for a ₹1,600 crore six-lane Nagpur–Bhandara highway. The NMRDA has also stressed the importance of the proposed Outer Ring Road for the city’s growth.
- Action against unpaid taxes: The NMC seized property worth ₹13.54 lakh from an IT Park firm for unpaid taxes.
- Ayushman Bharat exposé: Hospitals in Nagpur listed under Ayushman Bharat were found denying services to patients during an investigation.
Crime and Law Enforcement
- Drug cartel busted: Police dismantled a drug cartel in North Nagpur, destroyed 272 kg of narcotics, and arrested a man in rural Nagpur with illegal liquor.
- Murder case solved: A couple was arrested for allegedly killing the husband’s brother and staging it as a suicide.
- Arrest in Durga idol desecration: Gittikhadan police arrested a suspect for desecrating a Durga idol during Navratri.
Festivals and Culture
- Dhammachakra Pravartan Din: Lakhs of pilgrims gathered in Nagpur to mark the 69th anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s historic mass conversion to Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi.
- Dussehra celebrations: Enthusiastic crowds participated in the burning of Ravana effigies at various grounds across the city.
- ‘Jagar Sharadecha… Rang Mehndicha’ festival: This cultural festival begins in Nagpur on October 5.
