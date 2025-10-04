Published On : Sat, Oct 4th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur News: Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din, Vijayadashami Incidents, Zero Mile Demolition

Here are the latest news updates from Nagpur as of October 4, 2025.

Recent Incidents

  • Theft and missing items at Vijayadashami: Police received over 1,000 complaints of stolen purses, mobile phones, and missing persons amid the large crowds at Deekshabhoomi and Reshimbagh Ground on October 3.
  • Owners of Gulshan Plaza killed: Nagpur couple Javed and Nardra Akhtar, owners of Gulshan Plaza, died in a road accident in Grosseto, Italy. Their daughter is in critical condition, while their two other children sustained minor injuries.
  • Robbery in Ganga Jamuna area: A 38-year-old tile worker from Madhya Pradesh was robbed of ₹14,700 by a man and woman.
  • Probe into child deaths: Health officials have launched an inquiry after 14 children reportedly died of suspected acute encephalitis syndrome in Nagpur and Chhindwara.

City Development and Governance

  • Zero Mile Park demolition: The ₹6 crore Zero Mile Freedom Park has been demolished to make way for a ₹150 crore underpass project, drawing heavy criticism and a PIL in the Bombay High Court.
  • Highways and infrastructure: Approval has been granted for a ₹1,600 crore six-lane Nagpur–Bhandara highway. The NMRDA has also stressed the importance of the proposed Outer Ring Road for the city’s growth.
  • Action against unpaid taxes: The NMC seized property worth ₹13.54 lakh from an IT Park firm for unpaid taxes.
  • Ayushman Bharat exposé: Hospitals in Nagpur listed under Ayushman Bharat were found denying services to patients during an investigation.

Crime and Law Enforcement

  • Drug cartel busted: Police dismantled a drug cartel in North Nagpur, destroyed 272 kg of narcotics, and arrested a man in rural Nagpur with illegal liquor.
  • Murder case solved: A couple was arrested for allegedly killing the husband’s brother and staging it as a suicide.
  • Arrest in Durga idol desecration: Gittikhadan police arrested a suspect for desecrating a Durga idol during Navratri.

Festivals and Culture

  • Dhammachakra Pravartan Din: Lakhs of pilgrims gathered in Nagpur to mark the 69th anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s historic mass conversion to Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi.
  • Dussehra celebrations: Enthusiastic crowds participated in the burning of Ravana effigies at various grounds across the city.
  • ‘Jagar Sharadecha… Rang Mehndicha’ festival: This cultural festival begins in Nagpur on October 5.

Gold Rate in Nagpur (October 4, 2025)

  • 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,625 per gram
  • 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,135 per gram
    (Rates may vary by jeweller and time of day.)

Daily Horoscope (October 4, 2025)

  • Aries: Career progress likely; avoid conflicts.
  • Taurus: Investments may bring good returns.
  • Gemini: Travel plans could bring opportunities.
  • Cancer: Focus on family matters; avoid emotional stress.
  • Leo: Recognition in workplace likely.
  • Virgo: Take care of your health and avoid overwork.
  • Libra: Relationships and partnerships favored.
  • Scorpio: Property and legal matters move forward.
  • Sagittarius: Watch your expenses; avoid unnecessary risks.
  • Capricorn: Team collaborations will be beneficial.
  • Aquarius: Positive career changes on the horizon.
  • Pisces: Family interactions bring harmony.

 

 

