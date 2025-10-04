Deekshabhoomi Viral Video : Nagpur Police to File FIR, Clarify Women Cops Bought Jewellery

Nagpur: A video from Deekshabhoomi created a stir on social media yesterday, showing women police personnel carrying imitation jewellery from a roadside accessories shop on Dussehra evening between 6:30 pm and 7 pm. The clip, shared by a local Instagram handle, alleged that the cops were looting items on the pretext of removing encroachments. The video projected the women police in a negative light and quickly went viral, raising questions over their conduct.

Talking to Nagpur Today, Zone 1 DCP Rushikesh Reddy clarified that the allegations were completely false. He said, “The jewellery shown in the hands of police women was actually bought by them. They also paid for it.” The senior officer further explained that the women cops had been deployed at Deekshabhoomi on bandobast duty for Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas and had come from various police stations across the city, including two from Nandanvan, and one each from Shanti Nagar and Imambada police stations.

DCP Reddy also confirmed that the police are in the process of lodging an FIR under relevant sections against those responsible for spreading misinformation and tarnishing the image of the police force. He emphasised that attempts to mislead the public and malign the department will not be tolerated.

Later in the day, a fresh video of the concerned shop owner, a woman vendor, surfaced on social media. In her statement, she clarified that the policewomen had in fact purchased the imitation jewellery from her stall and had paid for the items. She added that the earlier viral video had wrongly portrayed the situation, leading to unnecessary confusion.