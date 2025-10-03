Kasturchand Park Row: Activists Slam Heritage Neglect, Officials Cite Tradition

Nagpur’s iconic Kasturchand Park, a Grade-I heritage monument, has once again become the center of controversy after it was used for the Ravan Dahan celebrations this week.

Activists allege that the event led to “abuse and disrespect” of the historic site, which is under Bombay High Court protection orders. Large numbers of people were seen climbing and sitting on the heritage structure during the celebrations, raising concerns about damage to its fragile architecture. They insist Kasturchand Park is meant for sports and recreation, not commercial or large-scale events.

Heritage activist Dinesh Naidu, in a Facebook post, strongly criticized the authorities, saying: “This repeated misuse of Kasturchand Park is a direct contempt of court orders and a betrayal of Nagpur’s citizens. The Collector and NMC’s Heritage Committee have failed their duty as custodians of our city’s heritage.”

Critics are demanding accountability from the District Collector’s office and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, arguing that the current approach undermines heritage conservation.

However, organizers and officials defend the use of the venue, noting that Kasturchand Park has historically hosted cultural events and community gatherings. They claim that precautions were taken during the festivities and that restoration work will ensure no long-term harm is done to the site.

The debate underscores a recurring challenge for the city: how to balance cultural celebrations with the preservation of heritage monuments. Experts are now calling for a clear policy on the use of Kasturchand Park to prevent such disputes in the future.