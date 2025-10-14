Electric DP Blocks Traffic at Omkar Nagar Square, Citizens Demand Action

Nagpur: A major traffic bottleneck has become a daily nightmare for commuters at Omkar Nagar Square, on the road leading from Besa, where an Electric Distribution Point (DP) stands right in the middle of the carriageway. The structure not only obstructs the natural flow of traffic but also poses a serious safety hazard for thousands of motorists passing through the busy junction every day.

During peak hours, vehicles are forced to navigate around the obstruction, leading to heavy congestion, long queues, and frequent near misses. The situation worsens during school and office timings when traffic volume is at its highest. Local residents and daily commuters have expressed frustration over the negligence, questioning why such a critical public road continues to be blocked by electrical infrastructure.

Adding to the problem, the small space available for left turns has been encroached upon by makeshift setups and parked vehicles, leaving hardly any room for movement. “It’s a mess every morning and evening. One wrong turn and vehicles scrape against each other. The DP should have never been left here in the first place,” said a regular commuter at the spot.

Shopkeepers in the vicinity have also voiced their concerns, claiming the obstruction affects their business and deters customers. “People avoid stopping here because of the constant jam. It’s risky and chaotic,” said one local trader.

Citizens have now called upon the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and the concerned electricity department to take immediate corrective action. The demand is simple — relocate the DP from the middle of the road to a safe corner or alternate location before an accident or major mishap forces action.

As the city continues to expand and traffic density increases, such avoidable obstructions underline the urgent need for better urban planning and inter-departmental coordination. Until authorities intervene, Omkar Nagar Square remains an example of civic oversight turning into a public hazard.