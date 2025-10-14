Here are the latest updates and top stories from Nagpur for Monday, October 14, 2025, covering major political, civic, business, and lifestyle developments — along with today’s gold rate, weather forecast, and daily horoscope.

Politics & Governance

Voter List Irregularities Alleged:

The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has alleged large-scale discrepancies in the voter lists for the upcoming Wanadongri and Digdoh municipal elections, citing over 200 voters registered under a single address. BJP MLA Samir Meghe dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

Police Department Expansion:

The Maharashtra Home Department has approved a major reorganization of the Nagpur Police Commissionerate, adding new zones and outposts and expanding the total number of police stations to 40, aiming to improve urban policing.

Minister’s Surprise Inspection:

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule carried out a surprise visit to a sub-registrar’s office in Nagpur after receiving several complaints of bribery and malpractice from citizens.

Business & Economy

₹1,570 Crore Property Scam Unearthed:

The Income Tax Department has uncovered a massive scam involving underreported property transactions worth over ₹1,570 crore in Nagpur. Multiple builders and brokers are under investigation.

“New Nagpur” Business Hub Announced:

The state government signed a ₹6,500 crore MoU with HUDCO and NBCC to develop “New Nagpur” as an International Business and Financial Centre over the next 15 years.

SBI Job Quota for Women:

The State Bank of India announced that 30% of all upcoming recruitments will be reserved for women, to promote gender balance in its workforce.

Infrastructure & Development

Golden Ring Road Boost:

Nagpur’s ambitious Golden Ring Road project has received an additional ₹4,800 crore in funding to speed up construction.

PM e-Bus Launch:

Nagpur will soon become India’s first city to roll out PM e-Buses, with final designs and logos approved.

Koradi Lake Eco-Tourism Project:

The NMRDA has launched a ₹200 crore eco-tourism project to transform Koradi Lake into “Central India’s Green Jewel.”

Working Women’s Hostel Approved:

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has awarded a contract for a ₹22.75 crore hostel with 120 beds in Jaitala, designed for safety and sustainability.

Crime & Law

Theft Case Solved in 24 Hours:

Nagpur Rural Police arrested three suspects within a day for stealing ₹2.4 lakh from a cargo van.

Crackdown on Illegal Tobacco Trade:

Police raided multiple warehouses, seizing large quantities of illegal scented tobacco and raw materials.

MPDA Detainees Released:

The Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) ordered the release of 30 detainees under the MPDA Act due to procedural lapses.

Sports

Vidarbha in Command:

The Vidarbha cricket team continues to dominate the Irani Cup, holding a strong first-innings lead against Rest of India.

Nagpur to Host Handball Pro League:

Nagpur will host the first-ever Handball Pro League in February 2026, solidifying its title as “Handball Capital of India.”

Local Athletes Shine:

Nagpur’s Jennifer Varghese won the WTT U-17 title in Perth, while swimmer Jayant Duble has been selected to swim across the Gibraltar Strait.

Education

Forensic Professors Under Inquiry:

Two professors from the Government Institute of Forensic Science are under investigation for allegedly performing official duties “beyond authority.”

Exam Dates Announced:

The Maharashtra State Board has announced the exam schedule for Std X and XII students.

Midday Meal Upgrade:

Eggs have been reintroduced in Nagpur schools’ midday meals under a crowdfunding drive for World Egg Day.

Culture & Lifestyle

Diwali Markets Glow:

Markets across Nagpur are packed with festive shoppers as the city readies for Diwali. The NMC has also launched its “Clean Diwali, Prosperous Diwali” drive.

Futala Lake Beautification Resumes:

The Supreme Court has cleared the Futala Lake beautification project, with cleaning work already underway.

Upcoming Events:

Bismil Ki Mehfil Sufi concert for Diwali

Orange City Literature Festival (Nov 21–23)

Stand-up comedy & food pop-ups throughout October

Nagpur Gold Rate (October 14, 2025)

24K Gold: ₹7,230 per gram

₹7,230 per gram 22K Gold: ₹6,630 per gram

₹6,630 per gram Silver: ₹93.80 per gram

Weather Forecast for Today

Nagpur will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 32°C and low of 19°C. Light northwesterly winds and a mild evening chill are expected as the monsoon withdraws.

