Here are the latest updates and top stories from Nagpur for Monday, October 14, 2025, covering major political, civic, business, and lifestyle developments — along with today’s gold rate, weather forecast, and daily horoscope.
Politics & Governance
Voter List Irregularities Alleged:
The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has alleged large-scale discrepancies in the voter lists for the upcoming Wanadongri and Digdoh municipal elections, citing over 200 voters registered under a single address. BJP MLA Samir Meghe dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.
Police Department Expansion:
The Maharashtra Home Department has approved a major reorganization of the Nagpur Police Commissionerate, adding new zones and outposts and expanding the total number of police stations to 40, aiming to improve urban policing.
Minister’s Surprise Inspection:
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule carried out a surprise visit to a sub-registrar’s office in Nagpur after receiving several complaints of bribery and malpractice from citizens.
Business & Economy
₹1,570 Crore Property Scam Unearthed:
The Income Tax Department has uncovered a massive scam involving underreported property transactions worth over ₹1,570 crore in Nagpur. Multiple builders and brokers are under investigation.
“New Nagpur” Business Hub Announced:
The state government signed a ₹6,500 crore MoU with HUDCO and NBCC to develop “New Nagpur” as an International Business and Financial Centre over the next 15 years.
SBI Job Quota for Women:
The State Bank of India announced that 30% of all upcoming recruitments will be reserved for women, to promote gender balance in its workforce.
Infrastructure & Development
Golden Ring Road Boost:
Nagpur’s ambitious Golden Ring Road project has received an additional ₹4,800 crore in funding to speed up construction.
PM e-Bus Launch:
Nagpur will soon become India’s first city to roll out PM e-Buses, with final designs and logos approved.
Koradi Lake Eco-Tourism Project:
The NMRDA has launched a ₹200 crore eco-tourism project to transform Koradi Lake into “Central India’s Green Jewel.”
Working Women’s Hostel Approved:
The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has awarded a contract for a ₹22.75 crore hostel with 120 beds in Jaitala, designed for safety and sustainability.
Crime & Law
Theft Case Solved in 24 Hours:
Nagpur Rural Police arrested three suspects within a day for stealing ₹2.4 lakh from a cargo van.
Crackdown on Illegal Tobacco Trade:
Police raided multiple warehouses, seizing large quantities of illegal scented tobacco and raw materials.
MPDA Detainees Released:
The Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) ordered the release of 30 detainees under the MPDA Act due to procedural lapses.
Sports
Vidarbha in Command:
The Vidarbha cricket team continues to dominate the Irani Cup, holding a strong first-innings lead against Rest of India.
Nagpur to Host Handball Pro League:
Nagpur will host the first-ever Handball Pro League in February 2026, solidifying its title as “Handball Capital of India.”
Local Athletes Shine:
Nagpur’s Jennifer Varghese won the WTT U-17 title in Perth, while swimmer Jayant Duble has been selected to swim across the Gibraltar Strait.
Education
Forensic Professors Under Inquiry:
Two professors from the Government Institute of Forensic Science are under investigation for allegedly performing official duties “beyond authority.”
Exam Dates Announced:
The Maharashtra State Board has announced the exam schedule for Std X and XII students.
Midday Meal Upgrade:
Eggs have been reintroduced in Nagpur schools’ midday meals under a crowdfunding drive for World Egg Day.
Culture & Lifestyle
Diwali Markets Glow:
Markets across Nagpur are packed with festive shoppers as the city readies for Diwali. The NMC has also launched its “Clean Diwali, Prosperous Diwali” drive.
Futala Lake Beautification Resumes:
The Supreme Court has cleared the Futala Lake beautification project, with cleaning work already underway.
Upcoming Events:
- Bismil Ki Mehfil Sufi concert for Diwali
- Orange City Literature Festival (Nov 21–23)
- Stand-up comedy & food pop-ups throughout October
Nagpur Gold Rate (October 14, 2025)
- 24K Gold: ₹7,230 per gram
- 22K Gold: ₹6,630 per gram
- Silver: ₹93.80 per gram
Weather Forecast for Today
Nagpur will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 32°C and low of 19°C. Light northwesterly winds and a mild evening chill are expected as the monsoon withdraws.
Today’s Horoscope (October 14, 2025)
- Aries: Focus on financial balance and family matters.
- Taurus: Productive day ahead; avoid unnecessary spending.
- Gemini: New opportunities in career or education.
- Cancer: Family issues may need calm handling.
- Leo: Expect positive developments in partnerships.
- Virgo: Great day for planning long-term goals.
- Libra: Keep emotions under control; stay diplomatic.
- Scorpio: Avoid risky investments today.
- Sagittarius: Good news from abroad or travel front.
- Capricorn: Stay disciplined with health and work.
- Aquarius: Ideal time to reconnect with old friends.
- Pisces: A spiritual or creative breakthrough awaits.