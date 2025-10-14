Nagpur Women Lawyers Seek Mandatory Reservation in HCBA Elections

Nagpur: In a significant development ahead of the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) elections for the 2026–2029 term, over 150 women lawyers from the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court have urged the Election Committee to introduce mandatory reservations for women candidates. The upcoming elections are scheduled for November 28, and the demand follows binding Supreme Court directives ensuring gender representation in bar bodies across India.

In a detailed representation submitted on Monday to the HCBA president, secretary, and election officers, the signatories called for a revision of the existing election programme—announced on October 1—to bring it in line with apex court orders.

"We request you to adopt and implement the directives within seven days to uphold the constitutional mandate of equality and representation," the representation stated.

This marks the second major reform push ahead of the HCBA elections. Earlier, a different group of advocates sought a general body meeting to adopt the principle of ‘One Bar, One Vote’ and amend the association’s constitution accordingly.

Citing the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in Supreme Court Bar Association vs. B.D. Kaushik, the women lawyers noted that the apex court directed all bar associations to ensure at least one-third representation for women in their executive committees and reserve one office-bearer post—such as treasurer—exclusively for women on a rotational basis.

The signatories, which include senior advocates and a former HCBA president, also referred to rulings in Fozia Rahman vs. Bar Council of Delhi and Deeksha Amruthesh vs. State of Karnataka, where the Supreme Court mandated 30% representation for women in bar associations in Delhi, Bengaluru, and other regions. These orders, issued under Article 142 of the Constitution, carry binding authority over all bar associations nationwide.

“The judiciary has already paved the way for gender parity in bar bodies. It is imperative that our association follows suit,” the lawyers wrote, emphasizing that Nagpur’s HCBA must not lag in implementing these constitutional directions.

The representation further proposes reserving the posts of secretary and treasurer for women candidates and ensuring that at least 30% of executive committee seats—including one among senior advocates—be earmarked for women. The group also requested the Election Committee to extend the nomination schedule, if necessary, and to circulate a revised election programme reflecting the new reservation framework.

Key Demands by Women Lawyers to HCBA: