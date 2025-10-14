5-Day Income Tax Raid at ‘Go Gas’ Parent Company Sparks Buzz — What Triggered It?

Nagpur : A major Income Tax Department operation targeting Confidence Petroleum India Limited, the parent company of the popular LPG brand ‘Go Gas’, concluded on October 12 after an intense five-day raid across multiple locations in Nagpur and Mumbai.

The large-scale action began early on October 7, with over 75 Income Tax officers and 45 police personnel conducting simultaneous searches at corporate offices, warehouses, and residences linked to company chairman Nitin Khara and other top executives.

What the Investigation Is About

Though the department has not issued an official statement, sources indicate that the raids were connected to alleged irregularities in LPG trading, unlicensed gas storage, and possible discrepancies in tax filings.

Investigators reportedly seized ₹6–7 crore in cash, jewellery, and digital data for further examination.

Company’s Response

In an official statement, Confidence Petroleum called the search “unwarranted and based on fabricated complaints” by competitors unsettled by the company’s rapid growth.

“We have fully cooperated with the Income Tax officers and provided detailed explanations for every query raised during the process. Confidence Petroleum has always maintained full tax compliance and transparency,” said Chairman Nitin Khara.

The company expressed confidence that it would “emerge clean” from the inquiry and continue its commitment to regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

About the Company

Founded in Nagpur, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. is one of India’s largest private LPG cylinder manufacturers and distributors. Its flagship brand ‘Go Gas’ has a widespread presence in household and commercial gas distribution, along with a growing network of auto LPG stations.

The high-profile raid has drawn attention among investors, industry circles, and consumers, many of whom are closely watching what further revelations might emerge from the ongoing assessment.