Nagpur News Today – July 7, 2025: Major Updates from the Last 24 Hours

Nagpur witnessed a mix of serious crime investigations, civic progress, political debates, and rising health concerns over the last 24 hours. Here’s your comprehensive roundup of the top developments as of July 7, 2025.
Crime & Public Safety
- Highway Robberies Continue: Organized gangs are looting fruits and vegetables from moving trucks across Nagpur’s highways. Despite complaints, police action remains minimal, raising public safety concerns.
- Domestic Murder: A woman and her partner were arrested for murdering her husband, sparking shock across local communities.
- Nara Road Homicide: A man was murdered on Nara Road; police have arrested two suspects.
- Kapil Nagar Sex Racket: Police busted a prostitution racket operating from a flat in the Kapil Nagar area.
- Underworld Tensions Rise: The mysterious death of a woman allegedly linked to a gangster’s aide has stirred unrest in Nagpur’s underworld circles.
- ₹26 Lakh Cyber Fraud: A retired government officer was defrauded by scammers who threatened him with a fake digital arrest warrant.
- Operation Thunder: Nagpur City Police intensified their anti-drug efforts under Operation Thunder.
- Illegal Weapons Seized: Two goons were arrested after a chase, with a pistol and cartridges recovered.
- Press Club Theft: A thief stole a mobile phone and cash from the Press Club premises.
- Repeat Offender Arrested: A youth in Butibori was once again arrested for indecent exposure to morning walkers.
Civic & Infrastructure Updates
- Cleanliness Drive Success: A massive campaign led to the collection of 57.5 tonnes of garbage in one day across the city.
- NMC Projects: NMC is transforming flyover spaces into sports zones and green retreats, while a citywide disability survey nears completion.
- Railway Development: The DRM of Nagpur inspected redevelopment works at Balharshah and Chandrapur stations, while Ajni station added new passenger facilities.
- EVM Troubles Loom: Concerns have been raised about faulty EVMs and shortages ahead of local body elections.
- MahaMetro Struggles: Commercial spaces under MahaMetro are lying vacant, threatening revenue goals.
- Orange Economy Projection: Minister Nitin Gadkari projects a ₹10,000 crore economy from Vidarbha’s orange industry within 10 years.
- Amravati Road Decongestion: A ₹248 crore project is underway to reduce congestion on Amravati Road.
- Nag River Sewer Plan: A ₹289 crore central zone sewer plan is ready for tender as part of the Nag River rejuvenation project.
- E-Charging Station Shortage: Nagpur EV owners continue to struggle due to a lack of adequate charging stations.
Political & Social News
- Muharram Observances: The city is preparing for peaceful Muharram processions and events.
- Onion Row: The government has called for direct procurement from farmers to resolve the onion price issue.
- Irrigation Project Delay: Bawankule has demanded speedy completion of pending irrigation projects.
- New Marathi Language Day: The government has declared October 3rd as Marathi Language Day.
- Bawankule vs. Thackeray: Bawankule criticized Uddhav Thackeray for playing “Marathi drama” politics.
- Bridge Risk in Gadchiroli: Tribal communities fear for their safety as Gadchiroli River swells, testing a suspected weak bridge.
- Teacher Protests: Local teachers continue to demand reinstatement of the old pension scheme.
Health News
- COVID-19 Resurgence: A new spike in COVID-19 cases is being observed in Nagpur; citizens are urged to take precautions.
- Cancer Concerns: Nagpur continues to be labeled the “Cancer Capital” due to tobacco abuse, as noted by Datke.
- Mobile Cancer Bus: Bhandara gets its first cancer screening bus, with more expected across Maharashtra.
Sports & Events
- Basketball Milestone: Sandip Joshi was elected President of the Maharashtra State Basketball Association, a first for Nagpur.
- Hockey Stars from Ira: Three students from Ira International School made it to the state hockey team.
- BCCI Umpiring Exam Topper: VCA’s Halwane topped the BCCI umpiring certification exam.
- MiniGolf Glory: Maharashtra players performed strongly at the 10th National Senior Group Minigolf Championship.
- Fencing Success: Nagpur fencers secured six bronze medals at the Maharashtra State Mini Fencing Competition.
Upcoming Events in Nagpur
- ️ “Vision to Victory” – Motivational Talk by Harshwardhan Jain – August 3, 2025, Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium
- ️ Orange City Health & Beauty Expo – July 21, 2025, Nakshatra Banquet near Gandhisagar Lake
- ️ Tourism Fair Nagpur – November 14–16, 2025, organized by Blue Eye India Pvt. Ltd.
- ️ Agrovision 2025 – November 21–24, 2025, at PDKV Ground
- ️ IITE Travel Exhibition – January 31, 2026, South Central Zone Cultural Centre
- ️ Business & Social Science Conference – July 20, 2025, Hotel Siddhartha Inn