Filmy style dacoity: Rampant looting of fruits, vegetables from moving trucks on Nagpur Highways!!

Nagpur: In a scene reminiscent of Bollywood crime thrillers, organised gangs are looting fruits and vegetables from moving trucks on Nagpur’s highways with alarming frequency. Despite repeated complaints and even video evidence, police action remains negligible, leaving farmers and traders helpless.

According to sources, such incidents, once considered rare, have now become a daily occurrence, severely impacting fruit and vegetable farmers, especially those from neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh. The gangs, operating with precision, target trucks carrying fresh produce destined for Nagpur’s Kalamna Market, the city’s largest wholesale hub.

Cunning modus operandi

The gang members reportedly position themselves in Jamtha, along Wardha Road, a key entry route for produce-laden trucks arriving from Andhra Pradesh and other regions. Once a truck is identified, they follow it closely. As the vehicle slows down or halts momentarily, gang members climb onto the truck and begin offloading the produce onto accomplices’ vehicles trailing behind.

This dangerous practice continues all the way to Kalamna Market, with nearly 8-10 quintals of goods vanishing from a single truck during transit. Farmers, who supply their produce directly to the market, bear the brunt of these losses, while traders often refuse to compensate for the missing goods.

What started along Wardha Road has now spread to other major routes, including Automotive Square, where similar incidents are being reported. Despite repeated complaints to the respective police stations, no concrete action has been taken, emboldening the looters further.

CCTV footage ignored

Shocking videos capturing these thefts have been submitted to the police as evidence. In these clips, gang members can be seen climbing onto moving trucks and offloading the produce. However, sources allege that police officials, despite watching these videos, have taken no meaningful action, allowing this highway crime racket to thrive.

Even inside Kalamna Market, no safety

The problem doesn’t end on the highways. Traders claim that even after trucks enter the Kalamna Market, theft continues. By the time traders reach their vehicles, a significant amount of produce has already been stolen — this, despite the presence of a police station within the market premises. Repeated complaints have failed to yield any results.

Farmers and traders alike say the situation has worsened to such an extent that doing business has become extremely difficult. “We have approached multiple police stations and officials, but nothing happens. Where else can we go now? Only senior political leaders intervening can resolve this,” a trader remarked.

Lakhs lost daily

According to rough estimates, goods worth several lakhs of rupees are stolen daily from moving trucks. It’s not limited to one or two vehicles — dozens of trucks are targeted throughout the day, severely denting the agricultural economy of the region.

Despite the growing menace and its impact on farmers, traders, and consumers alike, the lack of police action continues to fuel frustration and fear among stakeholders.