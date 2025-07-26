Advertisement



Nagpur continues to face a deluge of civic, criminal, and weather-related updates this monsoon season. From a dangerous sinkhole on a new bridge to significant action by law enforcement and Metro initiatives, here’s what’s shaping the city today:

Human Rights Panel Acts on Ambazari Mishaps

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognizance after a viral video exposed repeated two-wheeler accidents due to a gaping hole on Ambazari Road. The panel has summoned Nagpur Municipal Corporation officials, citing negligence.

Hotel Raids and Rescue Missions Under ‘Operation U-Turn’

Nagpur Police intensified their crackdown on drunk driving, hookah bars, and illegal liquor service in hotels across Bajaj Nagar. Meanwhile, RPF Nagpur rescued 5 minor girls under Operation Nanhey Farishtey.

Civic Embarrassments and Infrastructure Flaws

Nagpur ranked a disappointing 27th in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, failing to earn a star rating. Adding to civic woes, a sinkhole emerged on a yet-to-be-inaugurated Kamthi bridge, sparking outrage over construction standards.

Rain Fury Triggers Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Vidarbha and orange alert for Nagpur, forecasting continued heavy rains. Several areas faced localized flooding, prompting school and college closures earlier in the week.

Healthcare Milestone

AIIMS Nagpur successfully reduced infant mortality by 50% in tribal Melghat using new health tech interventions—a major win for rural healthcare.

Divya Deshmukh Marches to Finals

Nagpur’s very own Divya Deshmukh has stormed into the finals of the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup, marking a historic achievement in Indian chess.

