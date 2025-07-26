Sex Racket Busted at Kopper Salon in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A sex racket operating under the pretense of a beauty salon was busted by the Social Security Branch (SSB) of the Crime Branch in a late-night raid at Kopper Salon, located at Gondwana Chowk in the city. The operation, conducted between 6:05 pm on July 25 and 1:55 am on July 26, led to the rescue of five women and the arrest of two individuals, while a third accused remains absconding.

Based on a specific intelligence input, the SSB team raided the premises situated in Akar Building No. 19/4 and uncovered illegal activities being carried out in the guise of salon services. The case has been registered under FIR No. 453/2025 at Sadar Police Station, with charges under Sections 143(2)(3) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act (PITA), 1956.

The arrested accused have been identified as:

Ashish Singh Durga Singh Thakur (43) , resident of Nikhira Apartment, New Colony, Sadar

, resident of Nikhira Apartment, New Colony, Sadar Sangeeta Pradeep Bhimte (44), resident near Christian Cemetery, behind Ginger Mall, Jaripatka

The third accused, Vivek Durga Singh Thakur (36) of Jafar Nagar, has been declared absconding. Police teams are actively working to trace his whereabouts.

During the raid, police seized incriminating materials collectively valued at ₹1,24,780, including:

DVR system worth ₹3,000

Condom packets valued at ₹10

Cash totaling ₹12,000

Three mobile phones: a Vivo (₹15,000), Oppo (₹10,000), and an Apple iPhone (₹90,000)

Three register books worth ₹270

Following standard procedures, the rescued women and arrested individuals were sent for medical examination. All seized items and relevant documents were handed over to the Sadar Police Station for further investigation.

The operation was led by Police Inspector Rahul Shire from the Social Security Branch, with assistance from WHC Arti Chouhan, NPC Sheshrao Raut, and constables Ashwin Mange, Kunal Masram, Sameer Sheikh, and WPC Poonam Shende.

Officials believe the exposure of this racket could help unearth a broader network involved in trafficking and exploitation across the city. Investigations are ongoing.