Nagpur Road Hazard: MSHRC Takes Suo Moto Action Over Viral Video of Bike Accidents on Ambazari Stretch

Advertisement



Mumbai/Nagpur: In a significant development, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has taken suo moto cognizance of a viral video capturing a series of two-wheeler accidents on the Ambazari Road in Nagpur. The video shows multiple riders falling due to a visible gap in the road surface, raising serious concerns about public safety and civic negligence.

The Commission, led by Chairperson Justice A.M. Badar, has directed the Municipal Commissioner of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to submit a fact-finding inquiry report within four weeks. “The state of affairs reflects negligence on the part of the civic body in protecting the human rights of city residents,” the order noted.

Gold Rate 25 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,15,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

At least five riders were seen meeting with accidents in quick succession, all injured due to the same road defect.

Notice Issued; Video Evidence Submitted

The MSHRC has also dispatched a pen drive containing the video evidence for review and demanded an official response from the NMC. The Commission emphasized that the repeated mishaps indicate a severe lapse in road maintenance and public safety measures.

Ambazari Road Repair Ordered Immediately

As part of its interim directions, the Human Rights Commission has instructed the Municipal Commissioner to take urgent steps to repair the affected stretch of Ambazari Road. The move is aimed at preventing further accidents and protecting citizens from avoidable harm.

This intervention by the MSHRC comes amid growing public outrage and social media pressure over the deteriorating condition of roads in Nagpur, especially during the monsoon season.