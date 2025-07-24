Advertisement



Nagpur: Here’s a round-up of the top news from Nagpur on July 24, 2025 — from major crime busts and AI-powered traffic initiatives to new environmental efforts and developments in infrastructure. Plus, check your daily horoscope at the end!

Top Stories – Nagpur July 24, 2025

Crime & Public Safety

Daylight Murder Shocks City: A 50-year-old woman was brutally murdered in broad daylight near Jawaharlal Nehru School.

A 50-year-old woman was brutally murdered in broad daylight near Jawaharlal Nehru School. Operation U-Turn Targets Drunk Driving: 449 offenders booked in 11 days by Nagpur Police to crack down on drink-and-drive incidents.

449 offenders booked in 11 days by Nagpur Police to crack down on drink-and-drive incidents. Gang Rape Case: Six arrested after a 17-year-old girl was repeatedly assaulted under false pretenses.

Six arrested after a 17-year-old girl was repeatedly assaulted under false pretenses. Illegal Hookah Parlor Busted: Police raided a locked hookah lounge in the Ambazari area under “Operation Thunder.”

Police raided a locked hookah lounge in the Ambazari area under “Operation Thunder.” Gutkha Seizure in Wadi: Banned tobacco products worth ₹20+ lakh seized; one arrest made, more suspects under the scanner.

Civic & Infrastructure

Swachh Survekshan Rank Drops: Nagpur slips to 27th in national cleanliness survey among big cities.

Nagpur slips to 27th in national cleanliness survey among big cities. AI Traffic Management Begins: Speed-sensing cameras are now live on Omkar Nagar–Manewada Square stretch under IITMS.

Speed-sensing cameras are now live on Omkar Nagar–Manewada Square stretch under IITMS. Massive Tree Plantation Drive: NMC plans to plant 1.64 lakh saplings this monsoon.

NMC plans to plant 1.64 lakh saplings this monsoon. Futala Lake Concerns: Environmentalists raise issues with concrete wall construction potentially harming lake flow.

Environmentalists raise issues with concrete wall construction potentially harming lake flow. Crematorium Pollution Control: ₹5 crore plan underway to equip city crematoriums with pollution-reducing systems.

Other Developments

Green Energy Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates 1.2 GW solar module unit and 2.5 MW green hydrogen plant in Nagpur.

CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates 1.2 GW solar module unit and 2.5 MW green hydrogen plant in Nagpur. Bribery Case Acquittal: Special Court acquits BDO Dinesh Harinkhede in ₹2 lakh bribery allegation.

Special Court acquits BDO Dinesh Harinkhede in ₹2 lakh bribery allegation. RTMNU Faces Faculty Crisis: 160 teaching positions remain vacant, hampering education quality.

160 teaching positions remain vacant, hampering education quality. AI in Agriculture: Vidarbha farmers attend study tour in Baramati to learn about AI innovations.

Vidarbha farmers attend study tour in Baramati to learn about AI innovations. Water Supply Shutdown Alert: GH–Kanhan feeder main to be shut down for 8 hours on Friday, July 25 (10 AM – 6 PM) for system integration.

Horoscope Today – July 24, 2025

♈ Aries: You may find clarity in relationships today. Avoid impulse decisions.

♉ Taurus: Financial gains are possible. Good day to resolve family issues.

♊ Gemini: Work pressure may increase. Stay organized and avoid multitasking.

♋ Cancer: Time to focus on health. Avoid overthinking and stay hydrated.

♌ Leo: Great day for creativity. Romance may bring surprises.

♍ Virgo: Domestic matters may need attention. Consider long-term planning.

♎ Libra: Communication will be key today. Be open to feedback.

♏ Scorpio: Keep your finances in check. Unexpected expenses may arise.

♐ Sagittarius: Favorable day for personal growth and inner reflection.

♑ Capricorn: Focus on career goals. Avoid office politics.

♒ Aquarius: Opportunities from distant places likely. Good time to travel or plan.

♓ Pisces: Trust your instincts, especially in partnerships. Avoid overpromising.