Nagpur: Here’s a round-up of the top news from Nagpur on July 24, 2025 — from major crime busts and AI-powered traffic initiatives to new environmental efforts and developments in infrastructure. Plus, check your daily horoscope at the end!
Top Stories – Nagpur July 24, 2025
Crime & Public Safety
- Daylight Murder Shocks City: A 50-year-old woman was brutally murdered in broad daylight near Jawaharlal Nehru School.
- Operation U-Turn Targets Drunk Driving: 449 offenders booked in 11 days by Nagpur Police to crack down on drink-and-drive incidents.
- Gang Rape Case: Six arrested after a 17-year-old girl was repeatedly assaulted under false pretenses.
- Illegal Hookah Parlor Busted: Police raided a locked hookah lounge in the Ambazari area under “Operation Thunder.”
- Gutkha Seizure in Wadi: Banned tobacco products worth ₹20+ lakh seized; one arrest made, more suspects under the scanner.
Civic & Infrastructure
- Swachh Survekshan Rank Drops: Nagpur slips to 27th in national cleanliness survey among big cities.
- AI Traffic Management Begins: Speed-sensing cameras are now live on Omkar Nagar–Manewada Square stretch under IITMS.
- Massive Tree Plantation Drive: NMC plans to plant 1.64 lakh saplings this monsoon.
- Futala Lake Concerns: Environmentalists raise issues with concrete wall construction potentially harming lake flow.
- Crematorium Pollution Control: ₹5 crore plan underway to equip city crematoriums with pollution-reducing systems.
Other Developments
- Green Energy Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates 1.2 GW solar module unit and 2.5 MW green hydrogen plant in Nagpur.
- Bribery Case Acquittal: Special Court acquits BDO Dinesh Harinkhede in ₹2 lakh bribery allegation.
- RTMNU Faces Faculty Crisis: 160 teaching positions remain vacant, hampering education quality.
- AI in Agriculture: Vidarbha farmers attend study tour in Baramati to learn about AI innovations.
- Water Supply Shutdown Alert: GH–Kanhan feeder main to be shut down for 8 hours on Friday, July 25 (10 AM – 6 PM) for system integration.
