MBBS Student Suspended for Sexual Harassment Permitted to Appear in Exam

Nagpur: A Division Bench of the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench has permitted an MBBS second-year student to appear in examinations beginning today, despite his suspension on allegations of sexual harassment.

The bench comprising Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Vrushali Joshi passed the interim order in response to a petition filed by Ishan Upendra Singh, a student of Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (Deemed University), Sawangi (Meghe), Wardha.

The student was suspended following a complaint of sexual harassment. The High Court has now issued notice to the institute, asking it to file a reply by August 29.

While granting interim relief, the Court made it clear that:

Singh’s appearance in the exam will not entitle him to claim any equity .

. His participation is subject to the outcome of the pending writ petition.

of the pending writ petition. The result of the examination shall not be declared without prior permission of the Court.

“To meet the ends of justice, no prejudice will be caused to the respondents if the petitioner is permitted to appear in the examination by way of interim relief,” the order stated.

Senior Counsel A.A. Naik waived notice for Respondents 1 and 2.

Senior Counsel S.P. Dharmadhikari, assisted by Advocates C.S. Dharmadhikari and Tejas Deshpande, appeared for the petitioner.

Senior Counsel Amit Tiwari (via video conferencing), along with Advocates A.E. Nimgade and K.N. Thakur, represented Respondent 3, the complainant.