Nagpur: The Nagpur Police have swiftly cracked a shocking murder case that occurred in the city’s posh Civil Lines area on Wednesday afternoon. In a gruesome daylight attack, a woman was brutally murdered just steps away from her home — and the accused turned out to be none other than her own son-in-law.

The victim, identified as Maya Madan Paserkhar, was returning home from work when she was attacked near Kalakunj in Civil Lines. An unidentified man followed her and slit her throat with a sharp weapon before fleeing the scene. The violent act, which took place in broad daylight, sent shockwaves through the neighborhood.

Top police officials, including Joint Commissioner Naveenchandra Reddy and DCP Nityanand Jha, rushed to the crime scene. During the investigation, CCTV footage from a nearby location revealed the suspect tailing Maya before the attack and fleeing immediately afterward.

Further inquiry with the family led police to a crucial revelation: Maya’s daughter Geeta had married a man named Mustafa Khan in a love marriage four years ago. It was discovered that Mustafa had lent ₹5 lakh to Maya, and regular disputes occurred between them over repayment. According to the family, tensions had escalated as Maya allegedly refused to return the money and urged her daughter to sever ties with him.

Based on this lead, police began searching for Mustafa and located him in the Hingna area. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime. Mustafa admitted he had purchased the murder weapon — a knife — from a D-Mart store just a day earlier. On Wednesday, he waited for the right opportunity and attacked Maya when she was alone.

Mustafa Khan has been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway.