Nagpur Today News : Bomb Scare, Heavy Rains, Gutkha Seizure, Nurse Strike, Horoscope & More

Stay updated with the most important developments from Nagpur this Wednesday. From bomb threats to political tension, here’s what’s making headlines:

Crime & Law Enforcement

  • Bomb Threat at Nagpur Airport: A hoax email triggered a bomb scare; security agencies launched a full search, but nothing was found.
  • Robbery Foiled in MIDC: Four history-sheeters were arrested by Crime Branch while planning a major robbery.
  • Illegal Gutkha Seized: Wadi Police busted a consignment of gutkha and scented tobacco; driver arrested.
  • History-Sheeter Caught: A previously externed criminal nabbed for violating orders and planning crime.
  • Attempted Murder: A man was arrested for trying to kill his wife over a family financial dispute.
  • Weapons & Drug Seizures: 2 youths caught with deadly weapons; 1 woman held at the railway station with 7 kg ganja.
  • Liquor Raids: NH1 and Bakasur restaurants raided for allegedly serving illegal liquor.

Health & Civic Issues

  • Nurse Strike Hits Hard: 1300+ nurses continue their indefinite strike, affecting healthcare services.
  • Swachh Ranking Drops: Nagpur slips to 27th among cities with over a million population.
  • Infrastructure Failures: Roads deteriorating post-rain; Futala Lake heritage wall in poor condition.
  • Telesurgery Milestone: GMCH Dean performs India’s first government telesurgery from 1000 km away.
  • Snack Warning Boards: AIIMS Nagpur, others to display sugar and oil content for food items like samosas.

Weather & Civic Alerts

  • Orange Alert in Vidarbha: IMD predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms till July 24; 1 dead, 71 villages cut off.
  • AI Speed Cameras on Ring Road: Installed to reduce speeding and enhance road safety.
  • Metro Aqua Line Extension: Construction begins for Hingna stretch with first span laid.

Cab Protest & Politics

  • Chakka Jam Today: App-based cab drivers threaten statewide strike over fare system reforms.
  • BJP vs Opposition: Bawankule demands proof in honeytrap row; tensions escalate in Nashik and Nagpur.

Horoscope Today – July 23, 2025

  • ♈ Aries: Unexpected news might shake your confidence—stay grounded.
  • ♉ Taurus: Financial clarity comes today—avoid risky investments.
  • ♊ Gemini: Good day for reconnecting with old friends or colleagues.
  • ♋ Cancer: Career breakthroughs possible, but avoid emotional outbursts.
  • ♌ Leo: Stay humble; recognition will come naturally.
  • ♍ Virgo: Pay attention to minor health issues; don’t ignore body signals.
  • ♎ Libra: Relationship tensions could rise—listen more, react less.
  • ♏ Scorpio: Focus on practical goals; avoid impulsive spending.
  • ♐ Sagittarius: A travel-related opportunity might surface—be open.
  • ♑ Capricorn: Take charge of a stuck project; results will follow.
  • ♒ Aquarius: Your words can inspire or hurt—use them wisely today.
  • ♓ Pisces: Creativity is high—perfect time to start a new project or idea.

 

