Stay updated with the most important developments from Nagpur this Wednesday. From bomb threats to political tension, here’s what’s making headlines:
Crime & Law Enforcement
- Bomb Threat at Nagpur Airport: A hoax email triggered a bomb scare; security agencies launched a full search, but nothing was found.
- Robbery Foiled in MIDC: Four history-sheeters were arrested by Crime Branch while planning a major robbery.
- Illegal Gutkha Seized: Wadi Police busted a consignment of gutkha and scented tobacco; driver arrested.
- History-Sheeter Caught: A previously externed criminal nabbed for violating orders and planning crime.
- Attempted Murder: A man was arrested for trying to kill his wife over a family financial dispute.
- Weapons & Drug Seizures: 2 youths caught with deadly weapons; 1 woman held at the railway station with 7 kg ganja.
- Liquor Raids: NH1 and Bakasur restaurants raided for allegedly serving illegal liquor.
Health & Civic Issues
- Nurse Strike Hits Hard: 1300+ nurses continue their indefinite strike, affecting healthcare services.
- Swachh Ranking Drops: Nagpur slips to 27th among cities with over a million population.
- Infrastructure Failures: Roads deteriorating post-rain; Futala Lake heritage wall in poor condition.
- Telesurgery Milestone: GMCH Dean performs India’s first government telesurgery from 1000 km away.
- Snack Warning Boards: AIIMS Nagpur, others to display sugar and oil content for food items like samosas.
Weather & Civic Alerts
- Orange Alert in Vidarbha: IMD predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms till July 24; 1 dead, 71 villages cut off.
- AI Speed Cameras on Ring Road: Installed to reduce speeding and enhance road safety.
- Metro Aqua Line Extension: Construction begins for Hingna stretch with first span laid.
Cab Protest & Politics
- Chakka Jam Today: App-based cab drivers threaten statewide strike over fare system reforms.
- BJP vs Opposition: Bawankule demands proof in honeytrap row; tensions escalate in Nashik and Nagpur.
Horoscope Today – July 23, 2025
- ♈ Aries: Unexpected news might shake your confidence—stay grounded.
- ♉ Taurus: Financial clarity comes today—avoid risky investments.
- ♊ Gemini: Good day for reconnecting with old friends or colleagues.
- ♋ Cancer: Career breakthroughs possible, but avoid emotional outbursts.
- ♌ Leo: Stay humble; recognition will come naturally.
- ♍ Virgo: Pay attention to minor health issues; don’t ignore body signals.
- ♎ Libra: Relationship tensions could rise—listen more, react less.
- ♏ Scorpio: Focus on practical goals; avoid impulsive spending.
- ♐ Sagittarius: A travel-related opportunity might surface—be open.
- ♑ Capricorn: Take charge of a stuck project; results will follow.
- ♒ Aquarius: Your words can inspire or hurt—use them wisely today.
- ♓ Pisces: Creativity is high—perfect time to start a new project or idea.