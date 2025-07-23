Nagpur College Girl’s Suicide Case: All Accused Secure Anticipatory Bail; Advocate Argues Lack of Direct Nexus

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a tragic case that has drawn widespread media attention, seven former classmates stand accused in connection with the suicide of 23-year-old Yashashree Shende, a college student from Nagpur. The FIR in the case was registered at Bajaj Nagar Police Station following a complaint by the victim’s father, who alleged that prolonged harassment by the accused drove his daughter to end her life.

Yashashree, who was pursuing her BCA at Raisoni College after leaving National Fire Service College, Mankapur, died by suicide at her residence on April 7, 2025. Her death was widely reported across regional and national media outlets, highlighting concerns over student safety and mental health.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The accused—Virendra Singh, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Singh, Harsh Lochak, Anuj Singh, Shashank Shekhar, and Shashank Pandey—were named in her suicide note and diary, where she alleged continued harassment even after previous police complaints.

In the ongoing legal developments, Advocate Munish R. Perke, appearing for six of the accused, successfully secured anticipatory bail for Harsh Lochak, Shashank Shekhar, Shashank Pandey, and Anuj Singh from the Sessions Court. When the same relief was denied to Abhishek Kumar and Anurag Singh, Advocate Perke approached the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court and secured anticipatory bail for them on July 17, 2025.

Arguing before both the Sessions Court and the High Court, Advocate Perke contended that “the prosecution miserably fails to establish a primal nexus between the alleged acts of harassment and the causation of suicide.” He maintained that the applicants were “needlessly implicated” and there was no proximate or direct evidence linking them to Yashashree’s death.

Despite anticipatory bail being granted, police investigations remain ongoing, with the suicide note and other evidence forming the backbone of the case for abetment to suicide against all seven accused. The matter, currently under public scrutiny, continues to unfold as courts deliberate on the evidence presented.

Further proceedings in the case are awaited.