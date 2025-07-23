Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Nagpur District: Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Expected

Advertisement



Nagpur: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across Nagpur district from July 22 to July 26.

According to the alert:

Yellow alerts have been declared for July 23, 24, and 26

have been declared for An Orange alert has been issued for July 25, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places

In view of the forecast, the Nagpur District Administration has urged residents, especially those living near rivers or low-lying areas, to exercise extreme caution.

Key safety advisories from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA):

Stay indoors during lightning and thunder activity

activity Avoid carrying mobile phones during thunderstorms

during thunderstorms Switch off electrical appliances during lightning storms

during lightning storms Do not stand under trees during rain and lightning

during rain and lightning Farmers and field workers are advised to take shelter in safe locations during adverse weather

Speaking on the matter, Anup Khande, Chief Executive Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority, said,

“The public is requested to remain alert and strictly follow safety guidelines to avoid any casualties during this period of inclement weather.”

For more information or emergency assistance, citizens may contact:

Nagpur District Disaster Management Authority

District Control Room, Collector Office, Nagpur at 0712-2562668